UNO Partners With Small Businesses To Create Ultimate Party Pack

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, UNO is giving away 50 Birthday Packs to 50 major Kiwi fans

UNO – the world’s number one card game – has marked its 50th anniversary by teaming up with four small businesses including chocolate artisan Hey Tiger, embroidery studio The Sweater Club, craft-based designer Kitiya Palaskas to create a limited edition ‘50th Birthday Pack’.

In 2020, most Kiwi’s missed celebrating their birthdays with family and friends. UNO wants to give them the chance to come together and reconnect with the ultimate party decor.

The pack comes fully stocked with everything needed to celebrate an upcoming birthday. Winners can take a swing at a confetti-filled piñata, created by artist Kitiya Palaskas – or snack on a range of bespoke chocolates from Hey Tiger. The birthday kit will also be fully decked out in merch, rocking a ‘UNO Champion’ cap from The Sweater Club and of course UNO product to bring everyone together in the spirit of fun!

UNO 50th Birthday Packs contents:

Hey Tiger White chocolate – Birthday Cake Crumb Milk chocolate – Raspberry and Fudge Brownie Dark chocolate – Hazelnut Butter

Kitiya Palaskas Piñata

Sweater Club WILD UNO Champion caps

UNO Product UNO 50th Premium Card Set and traditional deck UNO coasters



The ‘50th Birthday Pack’ will be given away to 50 New Zealand fans who provide the best answer in 25 words or less to the question: “Who would you nominate for a UNO 50th Birthday Pack and why?”.

Mattel ANZ Director of Marketing Jacinta Whitehead said, “For more than 50 years, UNO has brought people together to have fun. After the year we had, it’s great that UNO can be a key driver in the reconnection among family and friends. No matter what your age, UNO is the perfect addition to any birthday party.”

Housed in custom packaging, the Pack will be delivered directly to the winner for their next big party event.

For the fans who miss out, the card game will also launch the UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set (RRP $30) to mark the occasion.

This premium item is the official celebratory product of 2021 and collector item for the 50th anniversary. Contained in deluxe-box packaging is an exclusive gold coin commemorating the 50th anniversary, and the set also features a special “50/50” card and rule, which incorporates the coin into gameplay.

UNO was originally created as a way for families to spend time together and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, it’s now available in over 80 countries with 17 decks sold every minute. The game has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative card-based and digital games.

