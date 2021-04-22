Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Warns Changes To School Zones Could Put Further Pressure On Auckland House Prices

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today warning that the new enrolment schemes that have been proposed by the Ministry of Education in Auckland could put additional pressure on house prices as families keen to secure houses in ‘good’ school zones will be prepared to pay more for their property.

Currently the Ministry of Education is in the throes of introducing new enrolment schemes for 135 schools across Auckland, a number of which will implement their changes at the beginning of Term 2 on May 3.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Whilst families will look for a number of specifics when it comes to purchasing a house, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the size of the backyard or proximity to public transport; what school zone the property is in will often also play a significant role in the equation.

“We know from prior experience that homes within specific school zones tend to achieve a higher price than homes outside popular school zones, and the difference of one street, can literally be the difference between hundreds of thousands of dollars in some parts of Auckland,” she continues.

In the last 12 months, REINZ data has shown median house prices across the Auckland region have increased 18.5% to reach a new record median price of $1,120,000 in March 2021. House prices in Manurewa, where a number of these changes will come into effect on 3 May, grew by 20.6% to $820,000 suggesting that prices may continue rising in the coming months.

“Whilst there has been an increase in the number of housing developments being built across Auckland, there hasn’t been nearly enough to keep up with demand, and this has put upwards pressure on house prices,” says Alexander.

“Beyond specifics about the house, one of the most common questions real estate agents get asked is ‘what school zone is the house in?’ With the Ministry’s proposed changes, this is now going to be an even more important question for even more parts of Auckland, particularly as principals are warning that many families – even those within close proximity to their local school - may be caught out and be unaware of the changes in just a couple of weeks’ time,” continues Alexander.

“We will be taking this opportunity to remind our agents of the importance of keeping up to date with school zone changes, in order to ensure they can advise potential purchasers accordingly,” concludes Alexander.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 