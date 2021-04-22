E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit Announces Powerhouse Programme And New Speakers

Exclusive experiences and virtual tickets available; General Admission tickets close Friday, 30 April.

Key points:

Full summit programme released

New speakers announced

Exclusive experiences available

Virtual tickets available

General Admission tickets close next Friday, 30 April

Special ticket rates available for groups, farmers and youth

Boma New Zealand has released its powerhouse programme for E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit, featuring an extraordinary lineup of international and local speakers as well as interactive workshops, expert panels, valuable cross-sector networking and more.

Over 11-12 May at Christchurch Town Hall, this definitive agri summit champions food and fibre as the sector takes centre stage in the vibrant city of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Each day E Tipu 2021 attendees will take part in three sessions plus interactive workshops, hearing from an extensive cohort—including super CEOs, food and agri scientists, serial entrepreneurs, innovators and award-winning farmers—sharing their experiences, knowledge and insights from across the sector.

View the full E Tipu 2021 programme at etipu.boma.global/programme.

A second wave of summit speakers has been announced. Newly confirmed is Sir Ian Taylor, managing director of Animation Research Ltd and co-founder of HyperFarm—a joint initiative with AgResearch helping landowners design a new future while understanding trade-offs in water quality, finances, carbon sequestration and biodiversity. Ian was named Innovator of the Year at the 2019 New Zealander of the Year Awards and Deloitte Top 200’s Visionary Leader of the Year in 2020.

Also confirmed is Silicon Valley-based Alexey Rostapshov, head of JD Labs and sustainability at John Deere. Alexey’s career has focused on cutting-edge advancements in precision agriculture and solving complex technology, product and business challenges. He also actively supports the New Zealand tech ecosystem with board roles at the Nelson AI Institute and CarbonCrop.

Master of ceremonies for the summit is Mavis Mullins, NZOM. A passionate advocate for Aotearoa’s food and fibre industry, Mavis holds many roles in governance, crown entities and not-for-profit organisations including board member of UNICEF New Zealand, and chair of the Taratahi Agricultural Learning Institute and Primary Wool Co-operative.

Other newly announced speakers are Geoff Ross, serial entrepreneur and founder of 42BELOW Vodka; Lisa Booth, food systems innovator and CEO of Kete Kai; Mike Taitoko, leading specialist in Māori and indigenous economic development and CEO of regenerative agriculture venture Calm the Farm; Professor Wim de Koning, executive director of B.linc Innovation and co-founder of Lincoln University’s Energy Farm; Tane Hunter, co-founder of Future Crunch and Lighthouse Data Science; and Dave Maslen, general manager for markets and sustainability at NZ Merino.

Speakers will address four fundamental themes at E Tipu 2021, each vital to shaping the future of food and fibre in Aotearoa and globally:

Auahatanga / Innovation

Haututūtanga / Disruption

Kia Toitū, Kia Toiora / Transformation

Whakaohoohotanga / Inspiration

For the complete E Tipu 2021 speaker list visit etipu.boma.global.

During the week of the summit attendees also have access to Exclusive Experiences in Canterbury, each showcasing the region’s cutting-edge advancements in primary industry from the start of the supply chain to finished products.

Hosted by E Tipu 2021 Foundation Partner Callaghan Innovation and Host City Partner ChristchurchNZ, Exclusive Experiences enable attendees to encounter first-hand food and fibre innovation, engage with local business owners and get their hands dirty out in the field where the real magic happens.

Following day one of E Tipu 2021, attendees are invited free of charge to watch the 10 Food, Fibre & Agritech Supernode Challenge (FFAC) finalists pitch their solutions to an expert judging panel to determine who will be awarded the title of overall Challenge winners and split a $130,000 prize pool.

Created to inspire innovators to create new, disruptive solutions for the food, fibre and agritech sector with the potential for global impact, the FFAC is powered by ChristchurchNZ in partnership with AgResearch, Canterbury Mayoral Forum and Kiwinet, and delivered by B.linc Innovation and University of Canterbury’s Centre for Entrepreneurship.

For more details and to book visit etipu.boma.global/exclusive-experiences.

E Tipu 2021 is truly a hybrid event, offering an in-person summit Christchurch and a virtual experience for global attendees. Virtual tickets include access to E Tipu talks, live polls, Q&As, exclusive workshops, speaker handouts and access to summit content for 90 days through a full-service digital platform.

Virtual attendees are also invited to host a physical viewing party for colleagues and peers. Viewing parties can be customised and include resources and handouts from summit speakers.

For more visit etipu.boma.global/virtual-experience and etipu.boma.global/host-a-viewing-party.

E Tipu 2021 is Aotearoa’s ultimate agricultural summit, getting to the heart of all things food and fibre and the people who make it happen.

General Admission tickets close next Friday, 30 April, with special pricing available for groups, farmers and youth. Virtual tickets are available until the summit.

Secure tickets and learn more at etipu.boma.global.

E Tipu 2021 is powered by Boma New Zealand, with the support of Foundation Partner Agritech Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) taskforce (a coalition including Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and Ministry for Primary Industries) and Host City Partner ChristchurchNZ.

