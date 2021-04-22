Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Metlink Deeply Disappointed And Surprised With NZ Bus Lockout Decision

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Metlink

NZ Bus has announced a continuous lockout of Tramways Union members from 4am Saturday 24 April 2021.

The lockout means that Tramways Union members will not be able to report for driver duties unless they accept NZ Bus’ most recent offer.

The lockout will come into effect following a 24 hour period of industrial action after a breakdown in collective agreement negotiations between bus operator NZ Bus and the Tramways Union who represent drivers.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says the lockout call was deeply disappointing and surprising.

“We had been working constructively with both parties on a way forward and just this morning we had commitment from NZ Bus that they would attend a mediation process facilitated by Metlink.

“We are very concerned about the real impact this will have on thousands of passengers who will be left without services.

"Until the parties come to a resolution, passengers remain our priority and we’ll keep them up to date as things change through the Metlink website and app.”

The NZ Bus routes affected are: 2, 3 ,21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

“It is important to note this only relates to the specified NZ Bus routes. The majority of our services around the region will continue, unaffected. But it will have a significant impact on passengers in Wellington City,” says Scott Gallacher.

Passengers can keep up to date through the Metlink website and app.

