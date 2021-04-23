Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KneeCare Showcases Their Wide Range Physiotherapy Treatment Services In Auckland In A Newly Launched Website

Friday, 23 April 2021, 5:33 am
Press Release: KneeCare

KneeCare unveiled a new website www.kneecare.co.nz to provide information on the expert physiotherapy treatment and rehabilitation for all injuries to the lower limb, and all knee injuries including ACL ruptures and arthritis.

A private practice research clinic in Auckland, KneeCare offers the best physiotherapy treatment and rehabilitation for lower limbs and knee pain. It used to be a physiotherapeutic clinic for people with knee osteoarthritis. Now, it covers all aspects of lower limb injury. From knee injury, ankle ligament damage, ankle pain to hip arthritis, each condition is assessed, treated and managed effectively by a team of certified physiotherapists, orthopaedic surgeons and sports physicians and with the specialised technology, Dynamometry.

The website focuses on two main areas: services; and conditions.

Services

KneeCare offers different treatment options for lower limb rehabilitation and knee pain. Knee injuries are diagnosed first to determine which treatment is best. For other conditions such as hip arthritis, Achilles tendon injuries, the physiotherapists make use of specialised technology for assessment and treatment. The treatments and rehabilitation are needed for those who are thinking or have undergone surgery.

Conditions

Find out more about different lower limb and knee conditions. KneeCare can help in explaining the more about your conditions; from hip osteoarthritis, chondral injuries, hip & knee joint replacements, knee osteoarthritis. This helps patients to better understand and be informed of what they are going through.

KneeCare, world-class physiotherapy and knee injury rehabilitation center is based in Auckland.

For more information on what locals can expect from KneeCare, visit www.kneecare.co.nz.

