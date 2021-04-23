Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Website Launched By Waikato Mini Earthworks To Showcase Their Quality Excavating Solutions

Friday, 23 April 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: Waikato Mini Earthworks

Trusted excavating company in Waikato has launched a new website to showcase their earthmoving, landscaping and driveway excavating solutions. Services for septic tank installs, small building demolition and retaining walls can be viewed at their website: www.waikatominiearthworks.co.nz

With over 25 years of experience in both commercial and residential earthworks, Rob White, owner-operator of Waikato Mini Earthworks, is the go-to for earthworks contracting jobs. Rob has worked on the site of several film sets, such as Lord of the Rings, King Kong and The Hobbit that lasted almost a decade. From there, he gained great respect in the industry and continued excavating with a touch of creativity. Working for homes, farms or small business excavations, Rob and his team provides creative and practical perspective on earthworks, landscaping and driveway projects.

The website focuses on three main areas: piling and drilling; earthworks; landscaping; and driveways.

Earthworks

Waikato Mini Earthworks will do the digging for all excavation jobs needed to prepare the site for building or other projects. The excavating experts have worked on dozens of homes, farms and small businesses, digging for building foundations, septic tank installations and pipe repairs. Equipped with the diggers and trucks necessary for residential and commercial earthworks, it is guaranteed the site will be clear of any obstacles.

Landscaping

For a functional and creative landscaping, Waikato Mini Earthworks can help with the project. The hard landscaping contractors can get the backyard in shape and add whatever outdoor feature you have in mind. The landscaping project will be managed from start to finish; preparing the ground for the design, add or repair retaining walls, section clearing, tree shifting, and bespoke features like a pond or pathway. Get a team who knows what it takes to create an outdoor space that suits your lifestyle or the business.

Driveways

Need advice on the design and repair for the driveway? The driveway contractors from Waikato Mini Earthworks can help out in creating or improving the driveway at a residential or commercial property. From the excavation to shaping the base course of the driveway, the driveway contractors will cover the whole process whether it’s an asphalt driveway or a concrete driveway.

Waikato Mini Earthworks is based in Tirau and services throughout Waikato.

For more information on Waikato Mini Earthworks and their excavating solutions, check out: www.waikatominiearthworks.co.nz.

