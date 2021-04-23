Hospitality Unit Standards Review

ServiceIQ is seeking stakeholder and programme provider input into a substantial review of New Zealand’s suite of 155 Hospitality industry unit standards.

Five domains are up for review. They are, with the number of unit standards in each:

Cookery: 72 (Levels 2 to 5)

Food and Beverage: 53 (Levels 2 to 5)

Food Safety: 2 (Level 2)

Guest Services: 9 (Levels 2 to 5)

Foundation Skills: 19 (Levels 1 and 2).

ServiceIQ has made all the proposed unit standard changes available on its website, with a choice of either a clean draft or a document that shows proposed changes in tracked form.

You can comment on the changes until 5pm on 1 June.

The documents are at: www.ServiceIQ.org.nz/consult

