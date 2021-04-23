Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inland Revenue Gets The Rainbow Tick

Friday, 23 April 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

Inland Revenue (IR) has received the Rainbow Tick, recognising IR’s work to make it a safe and welcoming workplace for Rainbow community members.

In a report approving the award, the Rainbow Tick Programme congratulated IR on having a thriving Rainbow Network comprising people across IR, and on implementing a number of inclusive policies and practices.

“There is clear commitment, support and active engagement from the Executive Leadership team to create and uphold inclusive workspaces across the organisation,” the report said.

“This is further enhanced by the range of innovative and exciting initiatives to bring staff along on the path to diversity.

“IR’s Rainbow Network is a credit to the organisation,” it said.

IR Commissioner Naomi Ferguson agreed.

“And its impact goes beyond IR,” she said, “with things like the recent Cross Agency Rainbow Network conference that wouldn’t have happened without the IR Rainbow Network leaning in.”

The network’s sponsor, IR deputy commissioner, Sharon Thompson said getting the tick was “a massive achievement."

The Rainbow Tick is not a one-off though, it is an ongoing process of improvement and includes an annual re-evaluation.

Sharon Thompson said IR had learned a lot on the way to getting the Tick, and there were opportunities for further improvement.

“As well as Rainbow Network members, there are many IR staff who identify themselves as “Rainbow Allies” and doing more to involve them could add more muscle to that mahi,” she said.

“We know that building an inclusive culture is something we all need to own, and as allies we can offer practical support.”

