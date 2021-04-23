Rothbury Insurance Brokers Acquires TSI Brokers And Consultants

TSI Brokers and Consultants will become part of Rothbury Insurance Brokers, a majority owned New Zealand insurance brokerage and the third largest Insurance Broker in New Zealand as of 1 May.

Rothbury will now service its 47,000 clients from 24 locations around the country, with new offices in North Harbour, Mt Maunganui and Gisborne.

“Growing the team and expanding our presence around the country in order to provide service locally is part of our growth strategy,” says Paul Munton, Executive General Manager – Broking Branches.

“We’re delighted to welcome the TSI team to Rothbury. Our companies have enjoyed a close association for several years now and this alliance is an ideal fit for both our teams and clients. We know they share our ethos when it comes to delivering personal service and quality advice.”

Managing Director TSI, Garry Bray says, “Ensuring long-term continuity and security for our clients and staff has been our key focus in planning for the future. The team will carry on with business as usual and continue to provide our clients with the high level of service we pride ourselves on. We’ve just become part of a much bigger team and that’s very exciting.”

The merger brings added value for TSI clients who will benefit from Rothbury’s size and ability to offer an even broader range of insurance options, and exclusive products and services.

