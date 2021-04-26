Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Announcement Of Multi-million Dollar Financial Partnership

Monday, 26 April 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Du Val Group

On Friday 23rd April 2021, the Du Val Group confirmed banking support for the Build To Rent fund of 17.3 million dollars with one of the locally represented international banks following extensive discussions with a short list of providers.

The Du Val group’s vision has always been to create New Zealand’s preeminent institutional grade Build To Rent fund.

The fund will provide secure long term and sustainable rental income streams that ensures predictable returns for investors even through challenging economic periods. It is envisaged the fund will play a significant role both economically and with positive societal benefits in the community.

Their Mission is to bring to market a series of Build To Rent investment opportunities, which helps establish this emerging asset class in New

Zealand, meets people’s housing needs, and supports economic growth by enabling people greater choice, flexibility and convenience for them to respond to changing personal and family circumstances including moving to gain better accessibility and proximity to employment opportunities.

A New Zealand pioneer in this area, The Du Val group; New Zealand’s largest private suburban apartment developer (as reported by the CBRE in June 2020) currently has two developments in Mangere and Mangere Bridge, both of which are located near key arterial routes and to large employment areas in South Auckland. The complexes are already built, and have been operational for the last 4-5 years.

Du Val is actively seeking a cross-section of wholesale and eligible investors, who will be able to enter the BTR market for as little as $250,000.

CEO Kenyon Clarke describes the concept as a 'win-win for investors and renters,' which ensures predictable returns, even in difficult economic times.

The future of this exciting new asset class looks bright.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Du Val Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>


Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 