Industry Groups Work With Tertiary Education Sector To Attract Jobseekers Into Horticulture Jobs

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 12:44 pm
Press Release: eCampus NZ

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc. and GoHort have teamed up with eCampus NZ to launch 10 free online courses to attract New Zealanders into roles in the horticulture industry.

The short, online taster courses introduce learners to the career opportunities available in horticulture. They cover a range of topics, from health and safety to leading a team in an orchard or packhouse.

The courses are being promoted through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Opportunity Grows Here campaign, which was launched last year to help New Zealanders find employment opportunities in the primary sector.

The course content was developed collaboratively by horticulture industry groups, with support from eCampus NZ.

"The collaborative effort from growers, industry subject matter experts, NZ Apples and Pears Inc., the GoHort team, Ministry for Primary Industries, and eCampus NZ has made these digital taster courses possible," Horticulture New Zealand Capability Manager, Emma Boase, said.

"We see these courses as being the future of how we engage with New Zealanders starting their pathway into our industry as well as being a resource for anyone curious and wanting to learn more about what goes on in the world of fruit and veg," Emma said.

"This would not have been possible without any one member of this collaboration and we are all excited to see how New Zealanders use this tool within their horticulture career journeys," Emma said.

The self-paced courses are delivered on Learning Engine, eCampus NZ’s micro-learning platform. Anyone interested in taking the courses can visit the GoHort website to sign up and start learning immediately.

Learners are awarded a digital badge when they successfully complete each course. These badges can be displayed on a resume and shared on social media and professional networking sites.

