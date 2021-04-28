Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading IPaaS Provider, Boomi, Is Now Available In AWS Marketplace

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

 Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. This will allow customers to accelerate migration of data through application and event-driven integration, data synchronisation, and data management with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in cost effective ways. The Boomi AtomSphere Platform is a low-code iPaaS offering with pre-built connectors to integrate legacy data and applications with AWS.

“AWS Marketplace provides customers with simplified purchase options as well as convenient offers for organisations seeking to migrate and integrate data across SaaS applications, on-premises systems, and AWS,” said Will Corkery, Chief Revenue Officer, Boomi. “Boomi’s availability in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to meet the growing demands tied to application and event-driven data integration needs of customers using AWS services.”

Customers who purchase the Boomi AtomSphere Platform in AWS Marketplace can now use the newly announced Boomi Atom on AWS Quick Start. Boomi customers use the Boomi Atom™ runtime engine to integrate external data sources with AWS services. The Atom Quick Start enables customers to drastically reduce their time to deploy a Boomi Atom in their AWS environment, reducing hundreds of processes to a few simple click-through steps within 30 minutes.

The AWS Marketplace listing and the Boomi Atom on AWS Quick Start represent an expansion of Boomi’s relationship with AWS, as the two companies continue driving customer success by helping organisations modernise their technology infrastructure through scalable implementation processes and streamlined purchasing options.

Boomi’s leading iPaaS is designed to make it faster and easier for organisations to unify data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Boomi helps manage the movement of data across hybrid cloud landscapes, bringing all data together in real time to enable Integrated Experiences that instantly connect everyone to everything.

Additional Resources

- Check out Boomi in AWS Marketplace

- Learn more about Boomi's relationship with AWS

- Explore the Boomiverse Community

- Follow Boomi on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, Boomiverse, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dell Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 