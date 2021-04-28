Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service.

In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ruled on Friday that Vodafone was guilty of nine charges under section 11 of the Fair Trading Act. These related to conduct in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch where its FibreX branded service was offered, between 26 October 2016 and 28 March 2018.

Judge Sinclair found Vodafone’s branding and advertising was liable to mislead consumers into thinking that the FibreX branded service was delivered over a fibre-to-the-home network (like those services delivered over the Government-subsidised Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) networks), when it was not. It did this by naming its broadband service “FibreX” and advertising on billboards, radio, in-store, online and in direct marketing, using phrases such as “FibreX is here” or “FibreX has arrived” and beams of light as a background to its visuals.

In fact the advertised network uses fibre optic cable to a street cabinet and coaxial copper cable from there to the home and is referred to as a “hybrid fibre-coaxial” network.

The Commerce Commission argued that the word “fibre” is a generic description of the service “fibre to the home”, where there is an end-to-end fibre connection, and that this was the meaning established in the minds of some consumers in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch by the time of Vodafone’s FibreX campaign in October 2016.

Judge Sinclair agreed that fixed line broadband networks are identified in telecommunications markets by the technology used for the last mile to the home/premise, and that in the case of the UFB networks, that is fibre optic cable. She rejected Vodafone’s argument that consumers would understand that FibreX was a “fibre like” network delivering superfast reliable broadband but not pure fibre, due to the ‘X’ in its name.

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said this case reinforces the importance of clear marketing to consumers, including in the name of a product.

“Businesses must take care to ensure that their description of the products and services they are offering is clear and unambiguous and is not liable to mislead their customers into thinking that they are getting something different from what is on offer. They must not operate under the assumption that consumers will make further enquiries to find out exactly what is being offered to them,” said Ms Rawlings.

Vodafone is due to be sentenced later this year.

As the case remains before the court, the Commerce Commission will not comment further at this time.

A full version of the judgement can be found on our website.

Background

Fibre to the home
In 2009, the New Zealand Government launched its nationwide “Ultra-Fast Broadband Initiative” involving the building by Chorus and local fibre companies Enable, Ultrafast Fibre and Northpower - of networks using fibre optic cable to deliver broadband all the way to customers’ homes. This type of network is known as a “fibre to the home” network.

FibreX
In 2012, Vodafone purchased TelstraClear including its network operating in Wellington, Christchurch and Kapiti. This network uses fibre optic cable to a street cabinet and coaxial copper cable from there to the home and is referred to as a “hybrid fibre-coaxial” network.

In 2015–2016, Vodafone upgraded its hybrid fibre-coaxial network to DOCSIS 3.1 . In or about October 2016, following completion of the upgrade, the company rebranded the network as “FibreX” and undertook an advertising campaign in the Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch regions to promote the service.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 