EZGrab Launches New Website To Showcase Their Full Range Of Waste Removal Services

Rubbish removal company EZGrab has recently launched a new website www.ezgrab.co.nz. It provides information to Dunedin and Otago locals of the wide range of professional waste removal and delivery of landscaping supplies.

For five years in the industry of rubbish removal and product delivery across the Otago region, EZGrab established a name. Darren and Jo Bradley, owners and operators, together with their team have specialised in providing quick, effective, and skip-free commercial and household rubbish collection and landscaping products delivery. EZGrab is a DCC approved contractor, provides services with ease and convenience and environmentally responsible, making them a trustworthy and the best rubbish removal company in Dunedin.

The website focuses on three main areas: waste pickup; product delivery; and collection bags.

Waste Pickup

Skip the bulky skip bins to dispose of garden waste and rubbish. EZGrab handles green waste pickup, commercial and industrial sectors, and general rubbish collection. With the grad truck that can lift heavy loads of rubbish, it saves everyone’s valuable time and energy. Efficient, cost-effective and time-saving waste pickup services.

Product Delivery

EZGrab can simplify your life through their time-saving product delivery services. From garden and landscaping supplies to firewood, the team offers convenient delivery services across Dunedin and the Otago region. The grab truck can handle bulk topsoil, gravel, bark, and landscaping feature rocks and deliver at properties even with difficult access.

Collection Bags

EZGrab is the only company that offers collection bags and allows their clients to fill it with waste at their convenience and call them when it is ready for pickup. The collection bags are made from recycled and repaired wool packs and are durable, holding up to 200 kg. It can also be used for product delivery, filled in with topsoil, gravel or firewood.

EZGrab services residential and commercial properties throughout Dunedin and across the Otago region

For more information on EZGrab and the rubbish removal services. check out: www.ezgrab.co.nz.

