Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Natural Paint Co Seeks NZ$1.2m Capital To Further Growth Plans And Push Into Aussie Market Via Snowball Effect

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Natural Paint Co

Disruptive eco-friendly paint brand, Natural Paint Co is seeking a NZ$1.2m capital raise through online investment platform, Snowball Effect, to fund future growth including streamlining business operations and a pilot entry into the Australian market.

Founded in Christchurch by James Mount and Grace Glass in 2015, the Kiwi-owned and operated manufacturer of sustainable plant-based paints and oils has quickly established itself as a fast-moving category innovator with a unique digital-first distribution model.

Through Mount’s experience in the paint industry – in which he saw the harmful impact of paints on both people and the environment – Natural Paint Co are challenging the traditional paint industry by offering finishes that are crafted with natural ingredients, yet still exceed industry standards.

With the New Zealand paint market now worth around NZ$720million, the industry has seen a considerable increase from NZ$500m back in 2006. The size of the local paint market is expected to expand by 4% between 2023 and 2025 , in large part due to the strong combined growth of the construction and residential renovation markets, which has been bolstered by an increase in Covid-related home improvement spending.

Grace Glass, co-CEO of Natural Paint Co, says Kiwi consumer expectations are also driving an increased demand for the use of safe, non-toxic alternatives for paints and coatings, which supports global trends. Health and sustainability is now a key purchasing driver for 87% of New Zealanders, with more than one in three Kiwi consumers willing to pay a premium for these products.

“We’ve certainly seen a shift to more ethically-led purchases. The green coatings segment is expected to grow faster than the global market for commercial and residential paints at 6.5% annually vs 4.8% for the overall market. We’re delighted to see this trend as it bodes well for the NZ natural paint sector, especially since this segment has largely been ignored by the market leaders, who have focused on only offering low-VOC eco-paints, as opposed to paint solutions without harmful chemicals.

“Seeing this all play out, we’re excited to propel our brand further by seeking capital to improve our operational efficiencies, expand our online, direct-to-consumer sales model and commence a push into the Australian market. Our growth strategy is forecast to grow revenue to over NZ$7.2m by the end of FY23,” says Glass.

Natural Paint Co has plans to complete a second capital raise by 2024 to drive further growth domestically and explore overseas expansion into markets such as the US and China.

“Our long-term goal is to grow the business to capture a greater share of the NZ market. We’ve mapped out a clear pathway to deliver on this strategy, which would see us capture around 1% of the local market in FY23.

“We’re also focused on testing the viability of expanding to other off-shore markets, through an initial pilot in Australia,” adds Glass.

Snowball Effect’s co-founder and CEO, Simeon Burnett, says “We’ve all witnessed the huge home improvement trend prompted by COVID-19, where people got stuck into home projects to spruce up their surroundings, sparking an unexpected renovation boom.

“There’s increasing demand for environmentally-friendly, healthy paint products, especially ones used in the home, which signals a strong opportunity for early entrants like Natural Paint Co to start really growing at scale.”

Glass concludes, “We’re thrilled to be welcoming new shareholders into the Natural Paint Co family – to come along with us on our journey to pioneer the sustainable, natural paint market here in Aotearoa and create a positive impact on our people and the planet.”

For more information on Natural Paint Co’s offer, which is now live to the public, visit

https://www.snowballeffect.co.nz/offers/the-natural-paint-co-pcqty7yq

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Natural Paint Co on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 