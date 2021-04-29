Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Central Otago’s Oldest Remaining Stone Packhouse On The Market For Sale

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The oldest standing stone packhouse in Central Otago, forming part of a sprawling lifestyle property, is on the market for sale.

Set in the heart of New Zealand’s original stone-fruit growing region, the 8.4-hectare property at 3196 Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road is offered for sale by Bayleys Cromwell for $1,560,000 plus GST (if any).

“The property, affectionately dubbed ‘Stonehouse Gardens’, offers a wonderful blend of home, income, lifestyle and priceless local history,” says Bayleys Cromwell salesperson Renee Anderson, who is marketing the property for sale with colleague Gary Kirk.

“Roxburgh and the Coal Creek area saw the start of stone-fruit cultivation during the 1860s gold rush, when the Tamblyn family first imported stone fruit trees from Australia,” Mr Kirk says.

Stonehouse Gardens has since retained the original stone building that’s thought to have once served as the fruit packhouse.

“This has become the last remaining publicly accessible structure of its type from that era,” he adds.

Tucked away behind carefully curated gardens off busy State Highway 8, the original packhouse structure accompanies a four-bedroom character home, boutique stonefruit orchard and beautifully landscaped gardens.

“The historic packhouse once sat alone in the middle of a gravel car park, however, with careful emphasis on retaining heritage elements, the current owners have tastefully restored it and today, it forms the entrance to the property and its impressive gardens,” Ms Anderson says.

“The stonehouse now features an open entertaining area and commercial-grade kitchen naturally lending itself for use as a café, restaurant or events venue,” she adds.

Spanning some 180sq m (more or less), the adjacent family home features a large country-style kitchen, open-plan dining and sitting area plus a generous second living zone.

“Lofty gabled ceilings with exposed native timber and polished flooring creates a warm and inviting ambience, while heating solutions, including a log burner and heat transfer system guarantees year-round comfort,” Ms Anderson says.

“Historical elements are evident throughout the property,” Mr Kirk says.

“There is a poignant view beyond the kitchen window towards a large grassy field that once served as the home base for 3,000 labourers working on the Roxburgh Hyrdo Dam in the 1950s.”

The dam was one of the earliest hydroelectric projects in the South Island.

“Old waterways, stone walkways, bridal and stone stock fences remain, while the owners have carefully maintained historical elements including an old coal cart beside a picturesque pond in a nod to the original Coal Creek coal mine.”

“Gold-mining took place less than a kilometre from the property, and a signpost immediately across the Clutha River acknowledges a historic Chinese campsite which served as a busy hub during the gold rush,” he adds.

Inspired by New Zealand’s country gardens, the owners worked with renowned garden designer Carolyn Ferraby to create a landscape that reflects the local history and unique rural setting.

“Although the garden is much more than just a place of peace and tranquillity,” Ms Anderson says.

There is also a productive, boutique orchard featuring more than 2,000 stonefruits including varieties of plums, apricots, nectarines, peaches and cherries.

Current property owners Mary-Anne and Rhys have also planted more than 6,000 peony flowers to support the orchard.

“Framed by mature trees, the expansive, manicured gardens are doubtless to attract the attention of those with green thumbs,” Ms Anderson says.

“There’s a wonderful lifestyle on offer at this historic property and I often imagine days gone by where horses with wagons used to collect and cart boxes of peaches from the orchards on to Dunedin for sale,” she adds.

“Positioned in the heart of one of the country’s richest fruit-growing regions, the property offers add-value potential should new owners capitalise on existing infrastructure, creating a restaurant/café, event venue or provision for plant sales,” Ms Anderson says.

Seasonal income streams could be easily supplemented with year-round visitation to the historic property should it become a hospitality venue.

“The property offers the perfect blend of home and income with lifestyle living,” Ms Anderson says.

“With its distinctive features and flexible use, we expect the property will attract wide-ranging interest from a variety of prospective purchasers,” she adds.

Adjacent to the Clutha River, and encased in impressive mountainous terrain, the property is a stone’s throw from the increasingly popular Roxburgh Gorge and Clutha Gold cycle trails which bring continued investment into the area.

Nearby Lake Dunstan is an idyllic location for boating and water sports during the summer months, while five neighbouring ski fields and the Highland’s Motorsport Park provide popular family attractions.

“Alexandra and Cromwell are the main hubs located nearby, each with local amenities and a burgeoning population increasingly attracted to the region for its blend of lifestyle opportunities and growing services,” Ms Anderson says.

The property at 3196 Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road, Roxburgh is being marketed by Bayleys Cromwell for $1,560,000 plus GST if any.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>


Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>


Commerce Commission: Seeks Views On Regulatory Priorities For Energy Networks And Airports

The Commerce Commission has published an open letter canvassing views on how it should prioritise its regulatory work programme to help the energy and airport sectors address upcoming issues including New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon economy ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 