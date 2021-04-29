Central Otago’s Oldest Remaining Stone Packhouse On The Market For Sale

The oldest standing stone packhouse in Central Otago, forming part of a sprawling lifestyle property, is on the market for sale.

Set in the heart of New Zealand’s original stone-fruit growing region, the 8.4-hectare property at 3196 Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road is offered for sale by Bayleys Cromwell for $1,560,000 plus GST (if any).

“The property, affectionately dubbed ‘Stonehouse Gardens’, offers a wonderful blend of home, income, lifestyle and priceless local history,” says Bayleys Cromwell salesperson Renee Anderson, who is marketing the property for sale with colleague Gary Kirk.

“Roxburgh and the Coal Creek area saw the start of stone-fruit cultivation during the 1860s gold rush, when the Tamblyn family first imported stone fruit trees from Australia,” Mr Kirk says.

Stonehouse Gardens has since retained the original stone building that’s thought to have once served as the fruit packhouse.

“This has become the last remaining publicly accessible structure of its type from that era,” he adds.

Tucked away behind carefully curated gardens off busy State Highway 8, the original packhouse structure accompanies a four-bedroom character home, boutique stonefruit orchard and beautifully landscaped gardens.

“The historic packhouse once sat alone in the middle of a gravel car park, however, with careful emphasis on retaining heritage elements, the current owners have tastefully restored it and today, it forms the entrance to the property and its impressive gardens,” Ms Anderson says.

“The stonehouse now features an open entertaining area and commercial-grade kitchen naturally lending itself for use as a café, restaurant or events venue,” she adds.

Spanning some 180sq m (more or less), the adjacent family home features a large country-style kitchen, open-plan dining and sitting area plus a generous second living zone.

“Lofty gabled ceilings with exposed native timber and polished flooring creates a warm and inviting ambience, while heating solutions, including a log burner and heat transfer system guarantees year-round comfort,” Ms Anderson says.

“Historical elements are evident throughout the property,” Mr Kirk says.

“There is a poignant view beyond the kitchen window towards a large grassy field that once served as the home base for 3,000 labourers working on the Roxburgh Hyrdo Dam in the 1950s.”

The dam was one of the earliest hydroelectric projects in the South Island.

“Old waterways, stone walkways, bridal and stone stock fences remain, while the owners have carefully maintained historical elements including an old coal cart beside a picturesque pond in a nod to the original Coal Creek coal mine.”

“Gold-mining took place less than a kilometre from the property, and a signpost immediately across the Clutha River acknowledges a historic Chinese campsite which served as a busy hub during the gold rush,” he adds.

Inspired by New Zealand’s country gardens, the owners worked with renowned garden designer Carolyn Ferraby to create a landscape that reflects the local history and unique rural setting.

“Although the garden is much more than just a place of peace and tranquillity,” Ms Anderson says.

There is also a productive, boutique orchard featuring more than 2,000 stonefruits including varieties of plums, apricots, nectarines, peaches and cherries.

Current property owners Mary-Anne and Rhys have also planted more than 6,000 peony flowers to support the orchard.

“Framed by mature trees, the expansive, manicured gardens are doubtless to attract the attention of those with green thumbs,” Ms Anderson says.

“There’s a wonderful lifestyle on offer at this historic property and I often imagine days gone by where horses with wagons used to collect and cart boxes of peaches from the orchards on to Dunedin for sale,” she adds.

“Positioned in the heart of one of the country’s richest fruit-growing regions, the property offers add-value potential should new owners capitalise on existing infrastructure, creating a restaurant/café, event venue or provision for plant sales,” Ms Anderson says.

Seasonal income streams could be easily supplemented with year-round visitation to the historic property should it become a hospitality venue.

“The property offers the perfect blend of home and income with lifestyle living,” Ms Anderson says.

“With its distinctive features and flexible use, we expect the property will attract wide-ranging interest from a variety of prospective purchasers,” she adds.

Adjacent to the Clutha River, and encased in impressive mountainous terrain, the property is a stone’s throw from the increasingly popular Roxburgh Gorge and Clutha Gold cycle trails which bring continued investment into the area.

Nearby Lake Dunstan is an idyllic location for boating and water sports during the summer months, while five neighbouring ski fields and the Highland’s Motorsport Park provide popular family attractions.

“Alexandra and Cromwell are the main hubs located nearby, each with local amenities and a burgeoning population increasingly attracted to the region for its blend of lifestyle opportunities and growing services,” Ms Anderson says.

The property at 3196 Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road, Roxburgh is being marketed by Bayleys Cromwell for $1,560,000 plus GST if any.

Click here for more information on the listing.

