‘Directors Returned To Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Board’

Rob Hewett

Rob Hewett, Co-Chair of Silver Fern Farms Limited has been re-elected to the Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Limited’s Board of Directors. Gabrielle Thompson, who was a Board Appointed Director, has also been elected to the Co-operative Board by farmer shareholders.

The Board was delighted with the calibre and number of candidates that put themselves for election. Those that were unsuccessful were William Oliver, Simon Davies, Rob Kempthorne and Charles Douglas-Clifford. We thank them for their ongoing commitment to Silver Fern Farms.

The total weighted vote represents 50.59% of total shares, compared to the 62.68% turnout in the previous election in February 2018.

The voter return percentage was 27.46% of eligible shareholders. This is down 7.31% on the February 2018 return of 34.77%.

Votes were received from 728 eligible voters out of a total of 2,651 eligible voters.

To become eligible, ordinary and rebate shareholders needed to meet requirements that included supplying a minimum level of stock for processing over the previous two annual supply periods.

Gabrielle Thompson, who was a Board Appointed Director, has also been elected to the Co-operative Board by farmer shareholders.

© Scoop Media

