Allpress Espresso To Be Acquired By Asahi Beverages

Friday, 30 April 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Asahi

 

Kiwi premium fresh coffee business Allpress is set to continue its global expansion after being purchased by Oceania’s leading beverages company Asahi Beverages.

The move will accelerate the growth of the homegrown success story, which will remain headquartered in Auckland. The purchase also marks Asahi Beverages’ entry into New Zealand’s $200 million fresh coffee market as it expands its portfolio to meet the needs of more consumers as well as strengthening its offering to cafes, restaurants, licensed venues, and grocery stores.

Allpress was founded in Auckland in 1989 by coffee pioneer Michael Allpress with just one coffee cart in Victoria Park. It has since expanded into Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the UK and now employs more than 240 people, including nearly 100 across New Zealand.

It sells more than 1,500 tonnes of coffee beans annually worldwide – around 120 million cups – to boutique cafes and restaurants and this will grow under Asahi Beverages’ ownership.

Allpress CEO Vaughan Magnusson said: “Allpress is positioned for growth and Asahi are the right organisation to take us to the next level. They have the extensive customer relationships and FMCG-expertise to help ensure Allpress’ long-term success while preserving our heritage, culture and integrity.

“Today’s announcement represents the culmination of 30 years’ work for Mike and his business partner Tony Papas. They built Allpress into an international brand that’s caught the attention of one of the world’s leading beverage companies and we couldn’t be happier.

“But we don’t expect anything to change for customers or consumers because Asahi is committed to ensuring that Allpress keeps its identity. It’s business as usual at our roasteries, with the same great local coffee and service.”

Allpress’ major focus is selling fresh roasted coffee beans to cafes and restaurants. The business recently launched speciality iced coffee and cold coffee shot products and operates Underground Coffee. In addition, Allpress sells direct to consumers via online and through more than a dozen Allpress cafes, including in Auckland and Christchurch.

All Allpress jobs are safe and Michael Allpress will remain as an ambassador, while management will also stay to ensure the business maintains the unique identity and ethos that has made it such a success over the past 30 years.

Michael Allpress said: “When I started this business in Auckland more than 30 years ago, I never could have imagined the amazing journey it would take me on. But the time is right for the business to go to the next level. The expertise, craftsmanship and relationship-based culture it has developed mean it’s very well-placed to take this next step. I can’t wait to see what’s next for the business and the team.”

Asahi Beverages New Zealand CEO Andrew Campbell said:

“Asahi Beverages and Allpress are a great fit. We've been impressed by their premium branding, commitment to flavour, quality customer service and track record of growth - all of which are attributes Asahi Beverages shares.

“We’re thrilled to extend our portfolio of brands into the large and complementary coffee category, which will also help us meet more of our customers’ needs whether they be cafes, restaurants, pubs or retailers. This acquisition consolidates our position as the multi-beverage provider of choice for customers and consumers.

Andrew added: “This acquisition highlights Asahi Beverages’ long-term commitment to the ANZ region, local jobs and expanding our beverage and service offerings.”

