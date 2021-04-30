Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tree Care Auckland And Pro Climb Gearing Up For Merger

Friday, 30 April 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: ProClimb

After over a decade of providing tree care management services in Auckland, Pro Climb and Tree Care Auckland will now be merging.

It has taken months of planning, but managing director Andreas (Rossy) Ross is pleased to announce that the two businesses in Auckland you’ve relied upon for all your tree management and care needs will be merging into one.

Tree Care Auckland and Pro Climb have long provided arborist services, tree care services for commercial and residential customers, and contract tree services for ECEs, councils, and schools. Now, customers will be able to rely on one business for all of these services – and more.

According to Rossy, both commercial and residential customers can still expect the same high-quality service and care they have received from both businesses.

“We’ve thought long and hard about our decision to merge. Both companies have provided a variety of tree care and arborist services, so it was only natural to offer our customers a one-stop-shop. From May 2021, our loyal customers will be able to access their tree care services directly from Pro Climb with our dedicated Pro Climb and Tree Care Auckland team.”

One of the most significant changes to come out of the merger was a new website. Pro Climb and Tree Care Auckland have been busy building a brand new site that incorporates content from both businesses.

“Now, when you visit the Tree Care Auckland site, you will be redirected to Pro Climb. Here, you learn about our all-inclusive tree care services, contract tree services, arborist training, and helpful tree care guides,” Rossy says.

“Our goal is to make tree care easy. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a property owner with a dangerous tree or a council with tree maintenance requirements; we can do it all. We can’t wait to continue providing our loyal current and future customers with a high level of service you’ve come to expect.”

You can learn more about Pro Climb’s offerings by visiting www.proclimb.co.nz.

About Pro Climb

Pro Climb consists of a dedicated team of tree care experts, arboricultural contractors, and consultants who have been providing a wide range of tree care services in Auckland since 2009.

Whether you require arborist services, landscape tree services, tree cutting, emergency tree services, or hedge and shrub care, Pro Climb is the team to call.

Pro Climb also offers arborist training for professionals in Auckland and throughout New Zealand, which incudes aerial rescue training, tree rigging training, tree climbing training, and more. If it’s about trees, Pro Climb is ready and waiting to provide an unparalleled level of service. Visit www.proclimb.co.nz, or phone 09 300 1422 today.

