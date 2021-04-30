Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scooping In To Save The Day

Friday, 30 April 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Re Fab Cabins

The impact of Covid-19 has been huge; overseas families have been kept apart, jobs have been lost, and small businesses have been forced to close their doors for the unforeseeable future. If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that now more than ever we need to stick together and support the “small guy” (i.e. our local businesses and fellow town residents) Little by little, we see communities coming together to “fight the good fight” in an effort to boost the economy and bring back the feeling of family amongst neighbors. In the small town of Grey Lynn, one company has taken strong initiatives to do just that!

Re Fab Cabins is a start up company that builds tiny spaces using upcycled materials from construction and demolition sites. Waste from such sites makes up approximately 50% of Auckland’s landfill and is growing each year. Their goal is to help reduce the amount of demo and construction waste that goes to the landfill one tiny space at a time.

In addition to having a passion for an eco-friendly future, this company has taken charge to support its local community. Every third Sunday of each month, they host a City Eco Market. This market invites vendors from around the region to display their wares, promote their business and have a ton of fun along the way!

The market is small but mighty; nestled conveniently off the main drag of Grey Lynn at 606 North Great Road. During the operation hours of 11a-3p, the streets are filled with the sounds of music thanks to DJ Ani. As guests approach the 16-stall market, they are greeted with the smells of organic cacao, vegan friendly donuts, and freshly brewed teas. The market also includes a diverse collection of vendors, which range from local artists, massage therapists, skin care specialists, jewelry makers, op shop aficionados, and more. A common thread ties each company together; a common belief in a brighter future using eco-friendly, sustainable, and ethical business practices. One cannot help but feel the passion and camaraderie amongst vendors and guests a like as you stroll through the humble space.

If you’re ever free on a Sunday afternoon, show some support for your neighbors and local businesses! The Market takes place every third Sunday of each month rain or shine at 606 Great North Road in Grey Lynn from 11a-3p. The next one is happening on Sunday, May 16th and promises to be a community event built on love for the neighborhood and the planet.

