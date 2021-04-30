Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PBB Welcomes New Independent Director

Friday, 30 April 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: PBB

Verne Atmore.

Verne Atmore has been announced as a new independent director to the board of PBBnz in Feilding.

With an impressive career within the rural sector and previous board experience Atmore brings a raft of experience to the board table.

She offers extensive industry experience having worked in global agritech and related sectors most of her career with executive leadership roles predominantly in sales and marketing. She currently heads global marketing for the Datamars Livestock Solutions business and prior to that led Tru-Test Group’s successful NZ business for nine years. Other executive roles held include CEO of Farmworks Precision Farming Systems and Group Marketing Manager for the Gallagher Group.

Verne has a keen interest and understanding of the global livestock business and the key drivers currently shaping the sector.

Chairman of PBB Philip Shepherd of Kaeo Northland, said Verne brings an impressive skill set to the table in an area the business is looking to expand.

“She’ll help us progress our business in terms of the suite of products we offer stud and commercial farmers throughout New Zealand such as our DNA services, on-farm management software, tags and genetic evaluations.”

“We are looking forward to Verne joining us and were thrilled when she accepted our invitation,” says Philip.

Verne says livestock markets are strong and growing, driven largely by increasing demand for meat and dairy which continues to grow significantly in developing nations, and remains fairly stable in developed nations where there’s a greater shift to more quality, less quantity of meat and of course increasing demand for non-animal based proteins.

“This demand sits alongside pressures around more sustainable use of scarce resources such as land and water, food security and traceability and the importance of targeted animal health practices,” says Verne.

“These trends all point to PBB playing a key role in partnering with breed societies to ‘reshape’ the sector. I’m looking forward to working with the Board and Harry as the business navigates this to deliver value for all stakeholders,” explains Verne.

PBB General Manager Harry Faas said Verne’s governance experience and skills in marketing will be a huge benefit to the business.

“PBB is transitioning to offering more than just admin-based services. We’re offering a suite of services to all sheep and beef farmers throughout New Zealand. We are offering tags, software and DNA services among other things to all farmers - not just stud breeders. We’re confident Verne’s extensive experience in marketing will help us take those services to the next level.”

Verne is one of two independent directors to sit on the PBB board, the other being Professor Dorian Garrick. The balance of directors are made up of three beef breed representatives - Philip Shepherd of Northland, Andrew Stewart of Hawke’s Bay and Gary McCorkindale from Southland.

Verne starts officially on May 12th.

