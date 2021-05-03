Kordia Builds Out IT Services Division, Acquires Base2

Business communications and cyber security solutions provider Kordia is strengthening its modern workplace capabilities with the strategic acquisition of Auckland-headquartered Base2.

The acquisition follows the global trend of convergence between IT service providers and telecommunications and connectivity providers, equipping Kordia to provide complete solutions to its expanding client base.

Base2 was established by Greg Sharp, Andrew McBeath, and Ian Baker in 2008, and the 30-strong team will join Kordia as an independent business unit.

Base2 offers managed IT, network, and security solutions with a cloud competency focused on the Microsoft ecosystem, Adobe, and other vendors, as well as certifications in Cisco, Azure, AWS, VMware, and CompTIA, among others.

This acquisition establishes Kordia as a complete modern workplace, connectivity, cloud, cyber security, telecommunications, and networking solution provider.

Kordia Group CEO, Shaun Rendell, says the addition of Base2 to the company’s services is a natural progression.

“For years, the force of convergence has pushed the IT and telecommunications worlds closer together. Clients today are looking for single-source solutions spanning connectivity, cloud infrastructure, applications, and networks,” he explains.

Base2 was voted New Zealand’s number one IT Managed Service provider for three years running in the Channel Futures MSP 501 List (previously MSPMentor.net) and has also won seven Reseller News Innovation Awards.

“We are adding a proven modern workplace solutions provider, with an extensive base of more than 200 customers and an impeccable reputation to Kordia’s network. Kordia now has a considerably expanded capability set which will appeal to existing customers and potential clients around New Zealand,” adds Rendell.

With origins as a pure play business connectivity provider, Kordia has for several years consistently built out its portfolio through acquisitions and organic growth. Taking a major step into the security services market, it acquired leading cyber security consultancy Aura Information Security in 2015. A move into the delivery of broader cloud solutions was heralded in 2020 with the acquisition of specialist cloud consultancy, EMRGE.

Rendell says businesses are actively embracing new technologies and cyber security services as they transform using digital and cloud solutions.

“Organisations everywhere are increasingly reliant on trusted partners capable of navigating the path to digital capability with minimal operational disruptions. These market conditions are behind the proactive evolution of Kordia’s offerings, equipping our company to meet current and future requirements.”

Base2 Managing Director, Greg Sharp, says joining Kordia provides the division and its customers with a unique value proposition.

“Without reliable connectivity and robust security there is no cloud. The combination of modern workplace solutions with the country’s leading business ISP means single sourcing with proven capabilities across the complete technology stack. This will accelerate transformations at a time where being digital and in the cloud is increasingly recognised as a plain necessity.”

Rendell is confident that existing customers will benefit from the expertise of the team.

“Those clients looking for a trusted partner with experience in deploying, monitoring, and optimising cloud workloads, desktop support and modern workplace across multi-cloud environments can look no further than the experts at Base2 and EMRGE. It’s an exciting development for Kordia, and for our combined client base.”

Greg Sharp and Andrew McBeath will remain with the business, with Greg taking responsibility for day-to-day operations and Andrew taking on a strategic technical role. Following a period of transition support, Ian Baker will be stepping away from Base2.

© Scoop Media

