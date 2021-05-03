Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Voyager Launches Customer Experience Squad For Flagship VoIP Solution

Monday, 3 May 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Voyager

Voyager Internet has announced an initiative to create significant improvements in the customer experience of their flagship business VoIP solution, Voyager Voice.

In reflection of the company’s Agile structure and practices, Voyager has established a Customer Experience Squad for Voyager Voice. Comprising specialist, hand-selected staff across all departments, the Squad’s sole mission is to create and maintain a smooth, seamless, pleasant experience for Voyager Voice customers.

The establishment of the Squad is a response to extensive customer research in which the company surveyed its business customers and wholesale and dealer partners. A focus of this research was on the customer onboarding experience for Voyager Voice.

"The feedback from our customer research showed us that we have struggled to make Voyager Voice a great customer experience," said Alf Wallis, Voyager Chief Executive Officer. "This is simply unacceptable, especially as we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service. It is our goal to make our customers’ lives as easy as possible, which is why we have taken immediate action by forming this Squad."

To create a great Voyager Voice customer experience, Voyager started with improving internal communications. As the Squad is a cross-functional group of people that are all deeply involved in Voyager Voice - from first point of contact through to onboarding and ongoing use of the solution - each department will be able to communicate quickly and efficiently. It includes specialists from sales, service delivery, provisioning, credit services, billing, and the NOC.

Voyager has also created a new role for an Onboarding Specialist, who will oversee the end-to-end customer journey for Voyager Voice to ensure a great experience. This specialist will be customers’ main point of contact for any questions or issues during onboarding.

"This year, we are completely focusing on our customer experience," said Deidre Steyn, Voyager Chief Commercial Officer. "The Voyager Voice Customer Experience Squad is our first step in improving our customers’ overall experience. The Squad will ensure that we not only smooth out and fix the issues that are currently a problem, but also continue to implement improvements in future."

The first focus for the Squad has been on streamlining Voyager Voice processes and responding quickly to urgent matters that arise. Long term, the Squad will focus on improving customer interactions, behind the scenes processes, and system improvements. "All of these things combined," says Steyn, "will lead to a much better experience - internally for our team, but most importantly - for our customers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Voyager on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 