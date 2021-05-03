Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service Explores Biofuels As A Major Opportunity For New Zealand

Monday, 3 May 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is laying the foundations for a new biofuels industry, to turn forestry waste into a potential billion-dollar industry, and working on a business case with help from global investment experts Indufor Asia Pacific Ltd.

“Establishing a biofuels industry in New Zealand will require significant investment, so we’re moving ahead with developing the business case for this investment,” says Jason Wilson, Director of Sector Investments at Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

Mr Wilson says research shows a biofuels industry would help New Zealand to meet its emissions targets and provide jobs and new industries in our regional centres.

“Tackling climate change is an ongoing priority for Government. Investigating the potential to manufacture biofuels from New Zealand wood could supercharge our efforts and deliver significant returns for our forestry and wood processing sector, rural communities, and economy.”

Biocrude, liquid biofuels and solid biofuels are made from the residues of trees milled in New Zealand and can help replace traditional fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum.

“A key focus for the forestry and wood processing sector is maximising the economic and environmental benefits from wood through innovation, as it’s a renewable and sustainable asset,” says Mr Wilson.

“The business case will involve significant analysis and will underpin a core part of the Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) for forestry and wood processing currently in development. The ITP will include a focus on the emerging bioenergy role the sector can play.”

The ITP aims to better utilise New Zealand’s forest resources by increasing domestic processing and a draft of the plan is expected later this year for the sector to consider. It is one of six transformation plans launched by Government, aimed at growing more innovative industries in New Zealand and lifting the productivity, sustainability, and inclusivity of our key sectors.

“We’re excited by the potential of producing biofuels in New Zealand and we are committed towards working with the forestry and wood processing sectors to explore this opportunity, which could have lasting benefits for New Zealand,” says Mr Wilson.

More information:

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service has contracted global experts Indufor Asia Pacific Ltd (Indufor) to develop viable business cases for producing biocrude and biofuels in New Zealand.

Indufor Asia Pacific Ltd will work with VTT, a large Finnish research, development, and innovation institution.

Indufor and VTT have in-depth experience in providing advice to governments, investors, and businesses that are seeking investment or transformational change in the forest and wood processing sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 