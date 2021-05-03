Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cheers All Round As New Zealand Breweries Make Top 30 List

Monday, 3 May 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New World Beer and Cider Awards

First-time winners share ranks with NZ’s most-loved names in beer

Some of New Zealand’s newest and smallest breweries have been recognised alongside many of the country’s most-loved names in beer in the 2021 New World Beer & Cider Awards announced today.

Seven first-time winners from around the regions have made this year’s prestigious Top 30 list, sharing the podium with well-known brands like Steinlager, Panhead Custom Ales, Garage Project and Liberty Brewing Company.

With these wins, comes the opportunity to get discovered by beer-loving shoppers nationwide as the top beers and ciders hit shelves in more than 140 New World supermarkets from today.

It’ll be a first for these up-and-coming breweries, like Burkes Brewing Co from Tekapō – one of the country’s smallest and most remote craft beer producers, Baylands Brewery – a fast-growing family business from Petone, and Crooked Cider – a mother and daughters team based in Ōtaki and Gisborne.

For others, like Christchurch’s Cassels Brewing Co and Motueka’s Townshend Brewery, it’s a chance to showcase years of local success on the national stage, while relative new-comers like Auckland’s Urbanaut Brewing Co and Isthmus Brewing Co will get the opportunity to make a big impact further South.

Beer writer, author and Chair of Judges for the Awards Michael Donaldson says beer-lovers and novices alike can get excited by the range of beers and ciders that have come to the fore in this year’s competition.

“New Zealand’s most experienced and celebrated brewers and cidermakers judged their way through more than 650 entries over two days to discover these best-of-the-best beers and ciders.

“Judged blind – the independent panel weren’t privy to any brands along the way, so beer-lovers can have confidence that these winners really stack up based on their quality and taste alone.”

He says the judges were blown away by the Top 30 this year. “It should be no surprise – New Zealand is home to a world-class brewing industry, but the quality of this year’s winners is truly excellent.”

As well as new brew brands to explore, shoppers will again be treated by the return of some of New Zealand’s most respected craft breweries.

Behemoth Brewing, Deep Creek Brewing, Garage Project and Sawmill Brewery each have two winning beers in the Top 30, while Matakana’s 8 Wired Brewing, Upper Hutt’s Boneface Brewing Company, Kaikōura’s Emporium Brewing, Waipū’s McLeod’s Brewery, Blenheim’s Renaissance Brewing and Zeffer Cider in the Hawke’s Bay all celebrated repeat success.

“We also have two standout trifectas,” highlights Donaldson.

Liberty Brewing Company built on all its previous years with a triple Top 30 win this year - another feat from these craft beer darlings who were named the country's best brewery in the last Brewers Guild of New Zealand Awards. And Panhead’s Port Road Pilsner raced into to the Top 30 for the third year running – making it arguably New Zealand’s best pilsner.”

2021’s biggest beer trends

Trending styles also won big after the introduction of two new classes, one for hazy beers and another for alcoholic seltzers, ginger beer and kombucha.

“The haze craze has certainly hit New Zealand, and the huge number of entries in the new hazy class, well over 100, shows just how popular these cloudy beers are with consumers,” explains Donaldson. “The five hazy winners – again from a mix of both established and new producers, are all surprisingly different while still sticking to those-must have hazy qualities: lush tropical fruit, creamy body and a sweet finish.”

In contrast, two “Brut” beers from Auckland brewery Urbanaut, which are made using the same techniques invented to create low-carb beers, offer a dryer option for those that find hazies too heavy.

Another round of applause goes to the sours and barrel-aged class, which showcased evolving consumer tastes and brewers who aren’t afraid to push the boundaries with three Top 30 brews and a total of 12 across the Top 100. Donaldson described this years’ Top 30 winners, including a 2.9% peachy-delight, a deeply tropical sour and a vintaged feijoa ale, as “the tip of a very deep iceberg of flavour, with many more great examples from the sour, barrel-aged and fruited category also recognised in the Award’s Highly Commended list.”And finally, the new alcoholic seltzers, kombucha and ginger beer class – a first for a national competition anywhere in the world, uncovered an inaugural win for a ginger beer from Zeffer. “This beauty from these Hawke’s Bay cider specialists was the clear front-runner and a welcome addition to the Top 30.”

A full list of the Top 30 winning beers and ciders is below. All winners, as well as the 70 Highly Commended brews, can also be found on the New World website at newworld.co.nz/Top30

- Ends-

#newworldnz #nwbca

2021 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30

Beverage NameBrandClass/StyleTown
8 Wired Wild Feijoa8 Wired BrewingWheat & SoursAuckland - Matakana
Bach DUSKRIDER Red IPABach Brewing CompanyIPAAuckland
Baylands Offshore BanditBaylands BreweryHazyWellington - Petone
Baylands Sky SurferBaylands BreweryPale AleWellington - Petone
Behemoth Be Hoppy #3 Hazy Pale AleBehemoth Brewing CompanyHazyAuckland - Mt Eden
Boneface The Darkness India StoutBoneface Brewing CompanyStout, Porter & AlesWellington - Upper Hutt
Burkes #Fakenews Hazy IPABurkes Brewing CompanyHazyTekapō
Cassels APACassels BreweryPale AleChristchurch
Crooked Apple & Blackcurrant CiderCrooked CiderCider & Ginger BeerOtaki & Gisborne
Crooked Apple CiderCrooked CiderCider & Ginger BeerOtaki & Gisborne
Deep Creek AlohaDeep Creek BrewingWheat & SoursAuckland - Silverdale
Deep Creek Redwood APADeep Creek BrewingPale AleAuckland - Silverdale
Emporium Brewing Get To Da ChoppaEmporium BrewingWheat & SoursKaikōura
Garage Project Party & Bullsh#*tGarage Project BreweryHazyWellington
Garage Project White MischiefGarage Project BreweryWheat & SoursWellington
Heart of Darkness Some Sorcerer Hazy IPABehemoth Brewing CompanyHazyAuckland - Mt Eden/Vietnam
Isthmus 3D IPAIsthmus BrewingIPAAuckland
Liberty CitraLiberty Brewing CompanyIPAAuckland - Helensville
Liberty Knife PartyLiberty Brewing CompanyIPAAuckland - Helensville
Liberty Oh BrotherLiberty Brewing CompanyPale AleAuckland - Helensville
McLeod's Paradise Pale AleMcLeod's BreweryPale AleNorthland - Waipū
Panhead Port Road PilsnerPanhead Custom AlesLager & PilsnerWellington - Upper Hutt
Renaissance Stonecutter Scotch AleRenaissance BrewingStout, Porter & AlesBlenheim
Sawmill Baltic PorterSawmill BreweryStout, Porter & AlesAuckland - Matakana
Sawmill The DoctorSawmill BreweryLager & PilsnerAuckland - Matakana
Steinlager Tokyo DryLionLager & PilsnerAuckland
Townshend Sutton Hoo American Amber AleTownshend BreweryStout, Porter & AlesNelson/Tasman - Motueka
Urbanaut Copacabana Brut IPAUrbanaut Brewing CompanyIPAAuckland - Kingsland
Urbanaut Miami Brut LagerUrbanaut Brewing CompanyLager & PilsnerAuckland - Kingsland
Zeffer Alcoholic Ginger BeerZeffer Cider CompanyCider & Ginger BeerHawke's Bay - Hastings

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New World Beer and Cider Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 