Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Head Of Large Farm Company Fined Over NAIT Failure To Register 820 Animals

Monday, 3 May 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The chief executive of a large farm business has been fined $3600 for four charges related to failing to register 820 animals under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme.

Kim Phillip Robinson (65) is CEO of Lochiel Farmlands Limited, in Waikato, and responsible for the registration of the animals. The farm manages about 3000 cattle as dry stock with its main operations being as a breeder and finisher of stock. He appeared for sentencing before the Pukekohe District Court today (3/5/21).

MPI regional manager animal welfare and NAIT compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen, says the NAIT system is critical to our ability to respond quickly in the event of biosecurity outbreaks.

“It allows us to track and trace animals that might be moving between farms or to meat processors so we can quickly understand and deal with biosecurity threats which can have a devastating impact on the rural communities and the wider economy.

“Despite previously being reminded of his obligations and being registered as the person in charge of the NAIT animals since 2012 at Lochiel Farmlands Limited, Mr Robinson failed to play his part to protect New Zealand’s biosecurity.”

Mr Robinson’s offending came to light through an analysis of the NAIT database.

“He moved 820 unregistered NAIT animals off Lochiel Farmlands Limited to four meat processing facilities between February and early November 2019.

“Most people in charge of animals understand what is at stake and ensure they’ve registered NAIT animals. For those who don’t, our message is that non-compliance will be found and dealt with.

“Whenever farmers are moving their animals to other locations, it’s particularly important that they remember their NAIT responsibilities. 
“We encourage people to talk to their farm advisers, or make contact with OSPRI or their industry organisations for support.

“MPI has processes in place that will alert NAIT officers if NAIT animals have not been registered – or if they have been moved without this being recorded in the NAIT system. MPI utilises this system every day, not just on Moving day,” Mr Mikkelsen says.

Mr Robinson was also ordered to pay court costs of $130.

About NAIT

The National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) programme records:

  • The location and movement of individual animals (for example to another farm or to slaughter)
  • Contact details for the person in charge of an animal.
  • In 2019, amendments to penalties in the NAIT Act, increased the maximum penalty to $100,000, reflecting the importance of compliance.

Why we need NAIT

NAIT helps MPI to respond quickly in case of a serious biosecurity outbreak or natural disaster. Traceability is also important for food safety and quality assurance programmes.

NAIT helps to protect:

  • Stock from disease and harm
  • Farmers' livelihoods
  • New Zealand's reputation and economy. Further details on NAIT can be found here.

Further details on NAIT can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 