OPPO NZ Reimagines Colour In Its Latest Campaign Featuring The New Find X3 Pro

Monday, 3 May 2021, 5:28 pm
Press Release: OPPO

Leading smart device manufacturer OPPO launched a new campaign today to shine a light on its latest flagship device, the Find X3 Pro, and its cutting-edge camera with professional DSLR-level features.

The campaign includes a TVC filmed entirely on the OPPO Find X3 Pro that follows a unique storyline featuring a Kiwi artist’s journey of inspiration. A young boy discovers beauty and colour while exploring his local forest and uses that to inspire his growth as an artist. Then as an adult, he uses the Find X3 Pro’s camera to recapture that colour to help create his masterpiece.

Marketing Director of OPPO NZ Daimler Teves says the TVC put the Find X3 Pro to the test with everything from capturing footage in low-light conditions in the bush to showcasing the incredible micro lens capability of the phone.

“This is OPPO’s first smartphone to both capture and display one billion colours and we wanted to showcase how powerful that is through creativity and art.

“We’re extremely confident in the photo and video quality the Find X3 Pro can produce and it’s incredible to see that it stacks up next to other commercials filmed using professional equipment.”

OPPO is celebrating four years in the New Zealand market and has recently become the number three smartphone brand in the market. It was also awarded Consumer NZ’s Top Mobile Phone Brand for 2020 – the second year in a row – for great reliability and customer satisfaction.

The campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency R26. The TVC was produced by Hood & Co and directed by Mike Ramsay and James Rua. It will appear on broadcast TV, On Demand, and digital platforms from today.

You can view the 60” TVC here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5kt5Y9NM7A

