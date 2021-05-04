Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

One Pandemic, One Recession And A Lifetime Of Debt Later, Job Prospects At An All-time High Thanks To Student Job Search

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Student Job Search

In response to rising student debt and COVID’s devastation of the student workforce, Student Job Search has mobilised its huge network of employers across New Zealand to double the number of permanent jobs available to graduates. SJS has secured an unprecedented number of permanent jobs for graduates, including cross-sector roles in small businesses and start ups, tech, media, engineering, architecture, tourism, human resources and more. SJS has seen a huge spike in demand from employers to hire through SJS, and is now calling graduates to get in touch immediately and put themselves forward.

At a time when graduates have largely been left in the lurch by COVID, conventional recruitment agencies, and hamstrung by soaring levels of student debt, SJS has stepped up to the plate to champion them out of debt and into meaningful employment.

"We’re focused on empowering graduates to successfully make the transition from graduation to full-time employment," says SJS Chief Executive, Suzanne Boyd.

"Employers have been enthusiastic about hiring graduates - we’ve had an unprecedented number of permanent jobs come through since this project began, which will be a real relief to grads across the country who’ve had a traumatic past couple of years."

"By March this year, students had made a record number of earnings through SJS - almost $80 million - and we intend to keep this up."

"For employers, the project offers a chance for them to be connected with talented, hard working graduates who are ready to hit the ground running, learn new skills and adapt to new ways of working."

"Whatsmore, hiring a graduate means employers - particularly small business owners who have really struggled during COVID - don’t need to meet the demands of someone with 10 plus years’ work experience."

"The graduate workforce offers untapped potential. We know this because we know graduates personally - their key strengths and skills, career goals, and what they’re looking for from employers."

"They’re looking for a chance to kick start their career in a high quality role offering meaningful work - and yes, they want the pay to reflect their value - but mostly they want to get their foot in the door."

"We know there’s hundreds of graduates out there just waiting for the right opportunity to sink their teeth into, and we’re thrilled to help them reach their career goals with this new project."

"We’re calling on all graduates across New Zealand to put their hands up and make the most of these opportunities - they can email us, check them out on our website, or give us a call at anytime."

"And to any employers considering taking on a new employee, the solution is obvious - it’s free to list with SJS - just post your listing with us via the website and we’ll help you find what you’re looking for."

How students can put themselves forward:

Are you looking for a full-time role? SJS has amazing opportunities for graduates right now! Send an email to gradjobs@sjs.co.nz with GRAD JOBS in the subject line and let us know your qualification. One of the team will be in touch to discuss the latest grad opportunities with you.

Student Job Search is the champion of student employment - where talent meets opportunity

SJS is a thriving and trusted community where students are empowered to be their best, loved by employers looking for inspiring new talent with fresh ideas. We specialise in one off, casual, and permanent roles as well as graduate schemes and internship programmes. In 2019 SJS filled 27,000 roles which generated $100 million in student earnings.

