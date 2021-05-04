Home Transfers Up By A Third

Home transfers in the March 2021 quarter were up by one-third compared with the same period last year, Stats NZ said today.

There were 44,586 home transfers in the March 2021 quarter, down from the high of 51,504 seen in the December 2020 quarter but still up 34 percent compared with the same period last year.

“The high number of home transfers in March follows a strong December 2020 quarter. Typically, there is a seasonal drop between the December and March quarters in part due to the summer holiday period,” property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

