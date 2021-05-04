Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Batteries Online Unveils New Website Showcasing Their Wide Range Of Quality Batteries

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Batteries Online

Are you looking for a battery shop online with a wide range of stocks for sale at affordable prices? Batteries Online makes it easy for everyone to choose the battery they need. Supplying batteries for cars, motorcycles, trucks, as well as marine vehicles, contact the battery specialists through their new website: www.batteriesonline.co.nz.

Batteries Online is a family owned and operated business in New Zealand. With over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, Luke understands whether the client needs a general car battery or a specialist battery. They stock a range of batteries and accessories from leading brands like Yuasa, Century and Poweroad, all available at reasonable prices. Together with his family, they deliver both in online transactions and delivered batteries and accessories. Customers can shop for a battery and pick it up at a location convenient to them.

The website focuses on six main areas: motorcycle; car; light truck; marine; deep cycle; and accessories.

Motorcycle

Batteries Online will keep your motorcycles running on the road with leading brands of batteries in their stocks. Poweroad Gel lithium batteries and Yuasa AGM batteries are reliable motorcycle batteries with improved durability.

Car

The store has car batteries for all makes and models, including batteries for classic cars to modern European cars. Carefully chosen batteries provide maximum durability and superior starting power and Batteries Online can guarantee that. Choose from leading brands of car batteries at reasonable prices with pickup locations across the country.

Light Truck

To keep the fleet moving, you need reliable commercial vehicle batteries. The store offers heavy duty commercial batteries that can handle all conditions. For van and truck batteries, rugged 4x4 batteries, and for other quality range of commercial batteries, get in touch with the team.

Marine

For specialist marine batteries that can withstand conditions at sea, Batteries Online have them in stock. Boat batteries from leading brands are designed and engineered to cope with the big waves and engine vibration.

Deep Cycle

For caravans, RV or boats, appliances and wherever you need an on-going power supply, they also supply deep cycle batteries. The deep cycle batteries from the shop are low maintenance designed by leading brands to withstand New Zealand conditions both on land and water.

Accessories

Batteries Online supplies high quality accessories that will keep your vehicle going. Battery chargers for boats, vehicles and motorcycles, jump starters and power supplies for emergencies can be bought from the online store. Get a new jump starter now.

Batteries Online has an online shop catering to everyone New Zealand wide.

For more information on Batteries Online and the available batteries for sale, check out: www.batteriesonline.co.nz.

