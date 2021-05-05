Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail Locomotives Need To Be Audited For Slave Labour

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The union for rail workers wants assurances new KiwiRail locomotives are not involved in slave labour in China.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says new information about the Chinese company CRRC using slave labour is a major concern.

Mr Butson says the Government needs to ensure KiwiRail check its suppliers are not engaged in human rights abuses.

KiwiRail was a State Owned Enterprise and any involvement with unethical practices would place both KiwiRail and New Zealand in a compromised position, he says.

CRRC was named in February 2020 by Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) as one of 82 “foreign and Chinese companies potentially directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive labour transfer programs as recently as 2019”.

KiwiRail recently ordered 10 new diesel locomotives from the company, on top of 63 it has bought since 2009.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council is now investigating whether 98 electric buses it is about to lease were implicated.

CRRC have a massive contract to build 65 metro trains for Melbourne, and Government officials have been called before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in fallout from the slave labour issue.

Mr Butson says a statement from KiwiRail that they did not have the skills or experience to carry out human rights assessments was irresponsible.

He says the situation was now a matter of public record and public concern.

“KiwiRail is a large State Owned Enterprise that has the capability – and responsibility – to be across any issues that could damage its reputation or New Zealand’s reputation.”

Mr Butson says it is obvious KiwiRail needed to review its procurement policies, as the DL locomotives had already seen major problems, such as asbestos contamination and poor performance.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 