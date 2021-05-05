Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Services Between Auckland And Adelaide Take Off

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand's first flight to South Australia in 400 days has taken off from Auckland.

Flight NZ191 departed Auckland at 8.20am this morning bound for Adelaide. The airline last flew the route on 30 March 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions closed the popular route.

Renowned for its world-famous wine regions right on the city’s doorstep, Adelaide is the latest Australian city to open up to quarantine-free travel under the trans-Tasman bubble.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the three times weekly Auckland-Adelaide service gives customers yet more choice when it comes to travel across the Tasman.

“There’s no denying COVID-19 has made the world feel small at times and many people have itchy feet to get back out there and experience the excitement of international travel.

“Our people, particularly those working on our front-line, continue to talk about the buzz generated by the return of our services connecting New Zealand to Australia.

“Whether sampling a glass of Adelaide Hills’ world-famous wines, strolling the small South Australian town of Hahndorf or taking in the beauty of New Zealand’s South Island in winter, there’s something for everyone no matter the direction of travel.”

The addition of direct flights between Auckland and Adelaide means the airline now operates Tasman bubble flights to seven Australian cities, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, the Gold Coast and Hobart.

Services to Cairns and the Sunshine Coast are currently scheduled to operate by late June.

