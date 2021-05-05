Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Turuki! Turuki! Vodafone And TEDxAuckland Partner To Deliver A Kaupapa Māori Focused Event

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone and TEDxAuckland are partnering to deliver a kaupapa Māori focused event this afternoon at Vodafone’s Auckland headquarters in Takapuna, entitled ‘Turuki! Turuki! A Tiriti-based approach to the future of tech’.

This event is part of the Tāpiri atu ki te ao Matihiko collective, which rallies some of Aotearoa’s most well-known businesses around shared challenges and opportunities on how to integrate Te Tiriti o Waitangi into our work, as well as grow Māori leadership in the sector and ensure ongoing access to digital technology.

Kirstin Te Wao, Pou Whakawhanake Māori (Head of Maori Development), explains this is not only a first for TEDxAuckland, but the first collaboration of its kind across Aotearoa’s “big tech” businesses.

“Vodafone is proud to stand with other technology organisations aiming to foster positive opportunities for Māori to engage in technology, and to create meaningful and enduring change grounded in a tikanga Māori approach.

“The future of work is facing massive disruption in the wake of Covid-19 and the technology industry has the opportunity to reset the industry’s culture to ensure it is more inclusive and conducive to contributions from Māori and Pacific peoples.

“This event brings together some incredibly inspiring speakers to progress this kaupapa and discuss how to deliver a Tiriti-based approach to tech. We’re livestreaming it on Facebook so that anyone in Aotearoa can access the event.”

Speakers include: Dr. Warren Williams, discussing ‘Digital Taniwha: Growing Māori participation in the IT industry’; Kaye-Maree Dunn, tech entrepreneur; and Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO. The event is being facilitated by Tuihana Ohia, Founder of Woo Wellbeing.

Te Wao adds: “Developing meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships with Māori isn’t just good for the Māori sector - it’s good for Aotearoa, and for business in general. Last year Vodafone was the first Corporate to launch a policy to honour the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and we see this event as an opportunity to give effect to the principles of Rangatiratanga (agency and self-determination) and Ōritetanga (equity and participation).

“A strategic priority of Whārikihia, Vodafone’s Māori development strategy is to foster digital pathways for Māori in the sector. As a collective of large tech organisations ‘Tāpiri atu ki te ao Matihiko’ has the potential to accelerate organisational development across the collective through shared experiences, knowledge and resources, and ultimately increase Māori participation and leadership while fostering organisational culture and employee engagement.”

The event will be livestreamed from 3pm on Wednesday 5 May on Vodafone NZ social platforms, including Facebook. To watch, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/vodafoneNZ/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 