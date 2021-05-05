Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ola Electric Hires Wayne Burgess As Head Of Vehicle Design

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Ola Electric

India, 05 May 2021: Ola Electric today announced the appointment of Wayne Burgess, as Head of Vehicle Design for its entire product range including scooters, bikes, cars and more.

Wayne brings a wealth of international automotive design experience, having worked on some of the most legendary and iconic cars in automotive history including the Bentley Arnage in 1998, Aston Martin’s DB9 in the mid 2000s and more recently, the Jaguar XF, F-Type, F-Pace SUV, XE as well as many others.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry changing electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world.”

Wayne has spent almost three decades designing vehicles for the majority of British premium automotive manufacturers, from Rolls Royce and Bentley in his early career, to Aston Martin and Jaguar Landrover to, more recently, Lotus. Notably, Wayne was the Chief Designer for the Jaguar F-Type sports car, and then Studio Director for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Expressing his keen interest to take charge of vehicle design at Ola Electric, Wayne Burgess said, “I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to become a leader in global EV solutions.”

Ola is gearing up to launch the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months. Packed with advanced innovations, the much-anticipated Ola Scooter is a tech-driven electric vehicle with industry leading range and speed. It will offer customers best-in-class performance and experience. The electric two-wheeler will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all and will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.

The Ola Scooter has already won several prestigious awards including the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. It has breathtaking design, incredible performance and industry first smart features that reimagine the entire scooter experience for customers in India and around the world.

The Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory which is being built at record-speed in Tamil Nadu, India. The Ola Futurefactory will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory when fully operational at 10 million-a-year capacity next year. The factory will start manufacturing the Ola Scooter as soon as its first phase of 2 million annual capacity is ready this summer.

About Ola

Ola is India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies. Ola revolutionised urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, the largest, most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory in the world. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.

