SwipedOn Launches New Tech Products For The Hybrid Workplace

Tauranga, 5 May 2021: New Zealand based technology company SwipedOn has launched a series of new product offerings with the essential features businesses need to operate safely during and post Covid-19. With a growing need for safe working spaces, SwipedOn’s latest features will help businesses all over the world adopt seamless processes for the new hybrid workplace.

Developed during the height of the pandemic in response to real-time needs, SwipedOn’s new products include: contactless workplace sign-in, visitor and employee screening questions, a dedicated employee sign-in app, contact tracing and SwipedOn Desks - a new feature for shared workspaces.

Contactless sign-in

Contactless sign-in allows visitors to smoothly and safely sign in and out of the workplace using their own mobile, eliminating the need to touch a communal device. A QR code can be generated via the iPad or through the SwipedOn web dashboard to be printed and displayed in a sign in or reception area.

SwipedOn Desks

SwipedOn Desks is the new smart and simple approach to workspace management. It helps utilise shared spaces effectively, optimising operational costs, and offering greater control over workplace health and safety policies. The new feature allows administrators to manage hot desks, agile or activity-based working environments, keep track of office occupancy, and even set resources as unavailable to help ensure effective social distancing. Users can easily locate and book a desk on the go or in advance, check resource availability and locate key contacts quickly, such as fire wardens or first aiders. Note: SwipedOn Desks is a standalone product and does not connect to the SwipedOn visitor management system.

SwipedOn Pocket - employee companion app

SwipedOn Pocket is an employee companion app that helps facilitate a risk-free workplace via a contactless sign-in experience for staff using their Android or iOS smartphones. The app includes screening questions and employee movements are logged - giving a full oversight of who is in the building at any one time.

SwipedOn Proximity

SwipedOn Proximity offers verified on-site sign-in for employees by alerting users through the pocket app that they are within a predetermined radius of the workplace, prompting them to sign in.

Visitor and employee screening questions

Businesses can easily screen employees and visitors by asking them custom yes/no questions to determine if they are a safety risk to the workplace. If a high-risk person enters a workplace, they have the option to decline entry. Businesses can screen their employees, securely log their responses and trace their contacts if required.

Contact tracing button

The ability to contact trace has always been possible with SwipedOn, but it used to be a manual process. In the recent product update, contact tracing has been transformed into an automated process, it now has the capability to alert users who could have had contact with an individual who is later deemed high risk. All at the click of a button.

Hadleigh Ford, CEO of SwipedOn, is available for interview, comment, Q&A’s and editorial submissions and can provide more information on SwipedOn’s newly launched products.

© Scoop Media

