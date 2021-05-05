Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trintech Announces Sponsorship Of ServiceNow's Knowledge 2021 Event

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its gold sponsorship of ServiceNow's Knowledge 2021 event taking place virtually May 11th - 20th. During this event, digital leaders, partners, and forward-thinkers will come together to discover how organizations are becoming more resilient and reshaping their industries with digital workflows.

As part of this sponsorship, Trintech will be hosting two speaking sessions. The first, "Delivering Real-Time Financial Insights with the Right Processes and Technology," will be co-hosted with KPMG and focuses on how to address the financial close by combining effective processes and technology that simplify workflows across your Office of Finance.

"As enterprises continue to accelerate digital transformation efforts, it is critical to think about this holistically from both a process and technology-perspective," said Scott Cohen, Advisory, KPMG LLP. "A comprehensive digital workflow transformation is vital to your future success and we are excited about our expanded partnership with both Trintech and ServiceNow to address companies' unique finance and organizational transformations by turning knowledge into value and successfully driving large, global, and complex workflow transformation."

The second session, "Transform Your Office of Finance by Powering Your Workflow with CadencyDirect," will showcase how CadencyDirect, the only Financial Close Automation (FCA) application on the Now Platform(R), can digitize your workflows across your financial close process on a single, scalable, cloud-based platform that reduces complexity and risk, accelerates the overall process, and drives a greater experience for finance teams.

"Leading enterprises understand the need to digitize workflows across the enterprise which is why we are excited about our recent partnership with ServiceNow and bringing our CadencyDirect solution to the ServiceNow customer base at Knowledge 2021," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Strategy Officer at Trintech. "For finance organizations, CadencyDirect complements and extends financial operations management by addressing the shared needs of the CFO, CIO and CAO and enabling their teams to digitize workflows impacting the financial close process - thus creating visibility and improved synergies that help companies achieve a more effective operating enterprise."

Trintech recently was named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Program, bringing CadencyDirect, an industry-leading financial close automation solution, into the Now Platform(R) to support digital transformation across the enterprise. CadencyDirect is powered by Trintech's industry-leading Cadency solution that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance. Cadency integrates with 100s of ERP instances including SAP(R), Oracle(R) and NetSuite(R) and currently serves the majority of the Fortune 100.

For more information on ServiceNow's Knowledge 2021 event, or to register, click here. https://knowledge.servicenow.com/

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

