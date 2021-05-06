Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Sport Bolsters Football Schedule With CONMEBOL Copa América 2021

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport has bolstered its football offering by gaining the exclusive New Zealand broadcast rights to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021.

CONMEBOL Copa América is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world and is governed by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL. The tournament will take place in Colombia and Argentina from 13 June to 10 July 2021 and will mark the first time it will be hosted by more than one country since 1983.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch is excited to bring more football to New Zealand sport fanatics with this content acquisition.

“We are extremely excited to have the full and exclusive rights to CONMEBOL Copa América 2021. It is bound to be an action packed competition that boasts talent across all of the national teams including Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay and Venezuela.

“For the first time the tournament will play its 28 matches between Colombia and Argentina with the aim of bringing South American football closer to all fans on the continent.

“Our customers are wanting more football and this is our first step to meet those needs. Although Copa América hasn’t been shown in Aotearoa for some time I think it’s a quality competition so we’re really happy to add it to our football offering.”

“We are very happy to be able to expand the reach of our oldest tournament on the continent, the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021, and that many more people would enjoy the passion of South American football”, added Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial and Marketing Manager Head of CONMEBOL.

Spark Sport customers can experience the passion live and on demand from 14 June, live and on demand.

