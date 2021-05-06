Tourism Industry Keen To Partner With Govt On Revitalisation

The tourism industry is looking forward to working with the Government on its plan to build a bright future for tourism in New Zealand, peak association Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

“More than 700 New Zealand tourism operators attending TRENZ Hui 2021 in Christchurch this week have shown they are committed to the sustainable future of our industry. Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s announcement today of a Tourism Industry Transformation Plan is the next step in this process,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

To provide immediate assistance, Minister Nash announced a new tourism support package today at TRENZ Hui 2021, with 12 separate initiatives.

“TIA has been calling for targeted support because the impact of closed borders varies from region to region, sector to sector, and business to business. The Tasman travel bubble has been a help but for some businesses, recovery is still a long way off.”

“The Government has recognised that the tourism industry still faces a long road to recovery, and needs the support of the Government to ensure the industry can contribute to creating jobs, enhancing the environment, and contributing to communities across the country,” Mr Roberts says.

The package announced today will support the five South Island regions that have been particularly hard hit by the lack of international visitors. It also provides funding for Inbound Tour Operators and Regional Tourism Organisations, recognising their importance in the tourism system.

TIA is also pleased to see the Government has heeded its call for the Department of Conservation concession fee waiver scheme to be continued beyond 30 June.

“This measure will provide immediate relief for 1000 tourism businesses that operate on the public conservation estate.”

The industry looks forward to working in partnership with the Government on rolling out the support measures, Mr Roberts says.

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

TRENZ Hui 2021, a reshaped version of New Zealand’s biggest annual tourism business event, is being held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on 5-6 May.

Traditionally, TRENZ brings together New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism industry.

In 2021, TRENZ Hui is bringing together more than 700 tourism operators and stakeholders to prepare for the reopening of New Zealand’s borders.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ Hui 2021 on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ Hui 2021 is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, and host region ChristchurchNZ, with funding from the Government’s Regional Events Fund.

