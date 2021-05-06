Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Keen To Partner With Govt On Revitalisation

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry is looking forward to working with the Government on its plan to build a bright future for tourism in New Zealand, peak association Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

“More than 700 New Zealand tourism operators attending TRENZ Hui 2021 in Christchurch this week have shown they are committed to the sustainable future of our industry. Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s announcement today of a Tourism Industry Transformation Plan is the next step in this process,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

To provide immediate assistance, Minister Nash announced a new tourism support package today at TRENZ Hui 2021, with 12 separate initiatives.

“TIA has been calling for targeted support because the impact of closed borders varies from region to region, sector to sector, and business to business. The Tasman travel bubble has been a help but for some businesses, recovery is still a long way off.”

“The Government has recognised that the tourism industry still faces a long road to recovery, and needs the support of the Government to ensure the industry can contribute to creating jobs, enhancing the environment, and contributing to communities across the country,” Mr Roberts says.

The package announced today will support the five South Island regions that have been particularly hard hit by the lack of international visitors. It also provides funding for Inbound Tour Operators and Regional Tourism Organisations, recognising their importance in the tourism system.

TIA is also pleased to see the Government has heeded its call for the Department of Conservation concession fee waiver scheme to be continued beyond 30 June.

“This measure will provide immediate relief for 1000 tourism businesses that operate on the public conservation estate.”

The industry looks forward to working in partnership with the Government on rolling out the support measures, Mr Roberts says.

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz

TRENZ Hui 2021, a reshaped version of New Zealand’s biggest annual tourism business event, is being held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on 5-6 May.

Traditionally, TRENZ brings together New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets. The event directly helps to grow New Zealand’s tourism industry.

In 2021, TRENZ Hui is bringing together more than 700 tourism operators and stakeholders to prepare for the reopening of New Zealand’s borders.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ Hui 2021 on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ Hui 2021 is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, and host region ChristchurchNZ, with funding from the Government’s Regional Events Fund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Commerce Commission: Vodafone Found Guilty Of Misleading Conduct Over 'FibreX' Service

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ... More>>


Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Trans-Tasman Bubble Benefits NZ

More people have entered New Zealand than have left since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Since the first flight from Australia to New Zealand took off from Sydney to Auckland on 19 April, the two-way Tasman travel ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 