Regional Tourism Organisations Funding

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: Regional Tourism NZ

Regional Tourism New Zealand has welcomed Tourism Minister Stuart Nash’s announcement of a further Government funding package for Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs).

“The allocated $26M will allow RTOs to continue building and implementing sustainable, resilient destination management plans, as well as promote their regions, building on the momentum of domestic tourism found since the national lockdown. This will ensure tourism businesses in each region are well placed to prosper as the sector rebuilds from the dark days of the Covid pandemic,” Regional Tourism New Zealand Chair David Perks says.

Mr Perks says the fund is specifically designed to deliver all of the resource to where it is needed – to support the tourism industry. RTOs will continue to operate from existing budgets.

“The funding is especially welcomed by local government, which is traditionally the major funder of regional tourism. The latest round of Government funding will support their existing tourism resourcing, and allow them to fully deliver on their respective Destination Plans”.

“If New Zealand is to achieve a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 crisis then RTOs need to be a significant supporter of their regional economies and continue moving into the Destination Management space. It will see them take a stronger holistic approach to their destinations which is aligned with their respective community’s views and needs,” Mr Perks says.

“The investment in Regional Tourism Organisations to deliver on their plans will be well rewarded by a robust tourism recovery and more sustainable grassroots industry ready to face the future with confidence. It will take time to achieve and we sincerely thank the Minister, the Government and MBIE for having the faith in us to do just that.”

About Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) is the name for the incorporated trust of 31 existing Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs).

It was established as a Charitable Trust in 2005, with the objects being to represent the interests of the collective RTO sector in New Zealand.

As the peak body for RTO’s RTNZ aims to encourage better coordination amongst RTO’s as well as ensuring collective RTO’s are engaged and consulted with on issues critical to the development of the regional tourism sector in New Zealand.

The activities RTNZ engages in include:

• Developing RTNZ submissions on issues and draft plans that impact the collective

• Providing advice and assistance to members

• Developing and maintaining ongoing relationships with stakeholder agencies

• Negotiation and execution of project-based funding contracts

• Managing and implementation of projects on behalf of RTONZ

• Coordination of media enquiries

• Advocacy of the RTO sector and the important role it plays in the New Zealand tourism landscape

