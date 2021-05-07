Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ambit Appoints Blair Woods As Head Of Engineering

Friday, 7 May 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: Ambit

Auckland, 7th May 2021, Ambit, the conversational AI platform, has appointed Blair Woods as its Head of Engineering. Blair, who has significant platform development experience, will guide Ambit’s technology as it provides conversational AI at scale for more brands across New Zealand and Australia.

Blair returns to New Zealand from Berlin where he was Head of Engineering at financial services company, Bitwala. Prior to that he held senior development and leadership roles at NIB New Zealand and Fiserv.

Blair says: “I’m excited about reconnecting with New Zealand’s developer community and seeing again first hand the world leading technical skills and ideas on offer locally. As Ambit continues to refine conversational AI and customers embrace the value of digital employees, engineering skills come into their own and I look forward to welcoming further new members to our team.”

Tim Warren, CEO and Co-founder at Ambit, says: “We are delighted to welcome Blair to lead our growing engineering team. Investing in developer skills and infrastructure underpins our ability to offer digital customer service at scale to customers, small or large, to increase revenue and customer service while controlling costs.”

For more information visit https://www.ambit.ai

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Declines As Underutilisation Rises

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in the March 2021 quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 percent in the September 2020 quarter but remaining high compared with recent years, Stats NZ said today. ... More>>

ALSO:

Digitl: The Story Behind Vodafone’s FibreX Court Ruling

Vodafone’s FibreX service was in the news this week. What is the story behind the Fair Trading Act court case? More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

MYOB: SME Confidence In Economic Performance Still Cautious

New insights from the annual MYOB Business Monitor have shown the SME sector is still cautious about the potential for further economic recovery, with two-in-five (41%) expecting the New Zealand economy to decline this year. The latest research ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 