Quality Keys In Levin Launches A New Website Showcasing Their Specialised Locksmiths, Key Cutters & Engraving Services

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: Quality Keys

Quality Keys in Levin launches a new website showcasing their specialised locksmiths, key cutters & engraving services, plus their new security and insect screens

Quality Keys, Horowhenua’s largest and most specialised locksmiths, key cutters and engravers, has recently launched a new website www.qualitykeys.co.nz. It provides information on their wide range of locksmith services, such as key cutting and car key replacement, as well as engraving services, security and insect screen doors.

With a lock and key shop located in the Levin Mall, Quality Keys has been the go-to locksmith and key cutting shop for Horowhenua for nearly 20 years. Blair Handcock, owner and operator, worked alongside his father Ken who started Levin’s first mobile locksmith service in 1988, and owned the key bar in Levin Mall that was then named Ken’s Keys. Now, Quality Keys has expanded into a larger premises, still in the Levin Mall, and their two vans, one of which is a specialist automotive van, provide efficient and convenient mobile locksmith services across Horowhenua.

More recently, the business expanded further to include security screen door and fly screen installations, and their new laser engraver can inscribe on a variety of materials, including glass, wood and leather.

The new website covers four main services: locksmiths & key cutters; automotive; security & insect screens; and engravers.

Locksmiths & Key Cutters

Quality Keys offers expert residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith and key cutting services to customers throughout Horowhenua. Their convenient mobile locksmith can come to you at home, the office, or on the road, for key cutting and lock services. When you simply need a duplicate key, Quality Keys offers a key cutting service at their lock and key shop in the Levin Mall.

Automotive

Get back on the road in no time with the help of Quality Keys. Their mobile auto locksmith can come to you whether you are stranded on the road or at home. Quality Keys is an official AA Motoring Roadside Contractor and can assist with on-site car key cutting for lost or stolen keys, keys jammed in locks and transponder car key replacement wherever you are in Levin and Horowhenua.

Security & Insect Screens

For an added layer of security and ventilation, Quality Keys can supply and install security screen doors, sliding fly screen doors, and magnetic window fly screens. Custom-made to fit your doors and windows and available in a range of colours and options, you’re sure to find the right solution for your home and budget.

Engravers

Quality Keys offers professional engraving services for sports teams, business or corporate awards. Their shop in Levin Malls stocks a range of trophies, awards and gift that can be personalised to your requirements. If you want something a little more unique, Quality Keys will work with you to design and create custom awards and one-offs, all engraved on-site by their experienced team. In addition to engraving, they also offer bag and shoe repairs.

Quality Keys services Levin, Horowhenua & the surrounding areas.

For more information on the locksmith and engraving services provided by Quality Keys, go to: www.qualitykeys.co.nz.

