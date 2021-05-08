Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park Launches New Website To Showcase Their Beachfront Campground And Cabins

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park

Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park is a hidden gem in Hawke’s Bay where you’ll find a family friendly campsite that you won’t want to leave. Offering a full range of holiday park accommodation, with cabins, powered and non-powered camping sites, enjoy a Kiwi holiday experience the way it used to be, with your own beachfront site nestled in the bush. To make an enquiry or book accommodation, get in touch with the camp operators through their new website: www.waipatikibeach.co.nz.

Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park is a 30 km drive out of Napier and offers a little slice of Kiwi paradise. Fay Ashforth, together with Shane, are the camp operators and work hand in hand to keep the camp business running. Accommodation includes cabins and powered or non-powered camping sites for tents, campervans and caravans with facilities that cater for up to 150 people. Located in a rural setting, but conveniently close to Napier, that makes Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park a popular choice for a beach wedding venue or for a school camp.

The website focuses on three main areas: Accommodation; Facilities and Activities; Weddings & School Camps.

Accommodation

Less than an hour’s drive from Napier, kick back and relax at Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park. Whether you want the comfort of a cabin or you want to bring your campervan or tent, nearly all sites face the beach, spread over multiple terraces on the hillside and no more than 150 metres from the water. Enjoy the comfort of a standard, kitchen and self-contained cabins available all year round and discounts for NZCMA members staying in their caravans and campervans.

Facilities & Activities

Make the most of your stay at Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park. Enjoy great beach strolls or longer bush walks throughout the scenic reserve next door. Relax or get active swimming, boating, fishing, cycling or horse trekking, and there’s something for everyone when it comes to visiting the nearby attractions around Napier and Hawkes Bay. Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park has all the facilities you need for a stress-free stay including a communal kitchen, laundry, hot showers, child-friendly activities, and wireless internet.

Weddings & School Camps

Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park welcomes bookings from larger groups, with options to book the whole camp or part of it. Book a marquee and get married on a stunning Hawke’s Bay beachfront, or make your stay with family and friends truly unique to your group. Conveniently close to Napier, and its beautiful, rural, beachfront setting, Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park is the perfect location for everything from school camp accommodation to a beach wedding.

“The location, the people, the locals and the tourists we get to meet has given us the most satisfaction. Waipatiki Beach is just a very cool place to be part of. We're a friendly, happy family and we love to see other families just as happy after their stay at our holiday park.” - Shane and Fay, Owners and Operators, Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park.

Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park is located in beautiful Hawke's Bay just north of Napier.

For more information on Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park and their accommodation services, check out: www.waipatikibeach.co.nz.

