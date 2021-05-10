Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Healthcare Taps Havas NZ To Unveil Rebrand

Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has partnered with Havas NZ to deliver the first creative campaign under its new name, launching the organisation’s rebrand from Southern Cross Hospitals.

As New Zealand’s largest independent private healthcare network, Southern Cross Healthcare has been a trusted provider of private surgical hospital care for over 40 years. Now its provision of health services extends beyond its hospital network and touches the lives of more New Zealanders than ever before.

Havas was tasked to deliver a campaign to raise the profile of Southern Cross Healthcare and build awareness of the broader range of services it now provides including community-based physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and workplace mental health and wellness solutions.

Havas’ Chief Creative Officer Ben Handy said there was a deeper purpose to working on the campaign at a time when it’s never been so important to have one’s health.

“We wanted the launch campaign to seamlessly demonstrate Southern Cross Healthcare’s breadth of health services, while also capturing the organisation’s deep sense of purpose to deliver quality care to more New Zealanders.

“The visual treatment, and use of slow camera speed, was deliberate to invoke a sense of the care that is part of Southern Cross Healthcare’s DNA. We also cast real people that work for Southern Cross Healthcare and its joint venture partners, instead of actors, to authentically represent the trusted expertise that Southern Cross Healthcare is known for,” said Handy.

Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Terry Moore said Havas NZ has been a valued agency partner for many years.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we’re proud to put New Zealanders first. Changing our name to Southern Cross Healthcare is reinforcement of our new direction, and supports our commitment to doing everything we can to support the health of New Zealanders around the country.

“We’re pleased that the Havas team have been with us on this journey, helping us deliver a campaign that will let us reach more people, in more ways, from more walks of life,” said Moore.

The campaign will run across TV, On Demand, social and digital.

CREDITS

Agency: Havas NZ

Creative: Ben Handy and Isla Amin

Producer: Lisa Nolan

Film Production: Havas NZ

Director: Ben Handy

Sound: Jim Hall

Post-Production: Chris Williamson

Motion Designer: Chris Williamson

