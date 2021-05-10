Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Forestry Scholarships Encourage More People Into A Career In Forestry

Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service has announced three new Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships being offered through Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in the Bay of Plenty starting 2022.

The scholarships will encourage more women and Māori into a career in forestry and wood processing.

“Forestry and wood processing plays a key role in supporting New Zealand’s economic future and response to climate change,” says Debbie Ward, Director, Business and Spatial Intelligence, Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.

“Our scholarship programme provides a pathway to ensure more qualified and skilled people join our workforce as it undergoes transformation.

“We are proud to partner with Toi Ohomai to offer the new scholarships for those enrolling in a Diploma in Forest Management. This is a way of opening the door to a career in forestry, and also create more opportunities for women and Māori.

“By increasing diversity in higher-level study through the new Toi Ohomai scholarships, we help ensure the forestry and wood processing sector better reflect the diversity in our local communities.”

The diploma course covers a range of topics to prepare students for management roles, including business planning, forest health and management, supply chain and harvesting, and operations management.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Faculty Dean of Primary Industries, Trades and Infrastructure, Brian Dillon, says the Institute is excited to partner with Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service to offer these scholarships to students.

“We know the forestry workforce is an ageing one and there is a focus to attract the next generation,” says Mr Dillon.

“We are seeing more interest from local Māori who, once qualified, can go on to manage their iwi land. This scholarship will benefit not only the recipients, but their iwi and wider communities.

“There are clear pathways from entry level forestry study through to New Zealand Certificates in Forest Harvesting operations. Several of these graduates continue on to study the Diploma.

“We are the only provider in New Zealand to offer the Diploma in Forest Management. We are excited to see the prospective scholarship students and look forward to their journey with us and Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service.”

The new Diploma scholarships complement the existing Bachelor of Forestry Science and Bachelor of Forest Engineering degrees offered through the University of Canterbury since the establishment of the scholarship programme in 2018.

To date, 22 recipients have been awarded scholarships, and the first students are expected to complete their qualifications at the end of 2022.

Applications for all scholarships are open 1 June 2021 to 15 August 2021. Those with a strong interest in forestry, strong community involvement, and who are committed to a career in the sector are invited to apply.

For more information about Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau Scholarships, please visit www.mpi.govt.nz/forestryscholarships, email mpiforestryscholarships@mpi.govt.nz or phone 0800 00 83 33.

