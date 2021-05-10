Paakiwaha Promo Monday 10th May 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Tom Bennion, the founding editor of the 1994 Māori Law Review, tunes in to discuss a ground-breaking High Court case which will see Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai, Ngāti Awa and other iwi's marine rights and interests in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff gives us his whakaaro on the proposed Fair Pay Agreements announced last week by Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood.

Dr Mataroria Lyndon talks about his involvement in Be a doer, Karawhiua!, a new campaign aimed at getting more Māori vaccinated for COVID-19.

The National Iwi Response Group's senior adviser Dr Rawiri Taonui joins Dale to talk about the roopu's latest Covid-19 recommendations to the Government based on his own research.

AUT's interim Law School dean, Khylee Quince, discuss a new resolution requiring the teaching and assessment of concepts of Te Ao Maori and Tikanga Maori in ALL core courses.

Māori artist Emily Karaka joins Dale to talk about her latest exhibition, Rahui, at the Visions Gallery here in Auckland.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board member Lotu Fuli talks about the opening of the Ngāti Ōtara Park Multi-sport Centre over the weekend.

Auckland Writers Festival director Anne O'Brien discusses the importance of the festival to local Aucklanders.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laben gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

