Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 10th May 2021

Monday, 10 May 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Paakiwaha

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Tom Bennion, the founding editor of the 1994 Māori Law Review, tunes in to discuss a ground-breaking High Court case which will see Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai, Ngāti Awa and other iwi's marine rights and interests in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff gives us his whakaaro on the proposed Fair Pay Agreements announced last week by Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood.

Dr Mataroria Lyndon talks about his involvement in Be a doer, Karawhiua!, a new campaign aimed at getting more Māori vaccinated for COVID-19.

The National Iwi Response Group's senior adviser Dr Rawiri Taonui joins Dale to talk about the roopu's latest Covid-19 recommendations to the Government based on his own research.

AUT's interim Law School dean, Khylee Quince, discuss a new resolution requiring the teaching and assessment of concepts of Te Ao Maori and Tikanga Maori in ALL core courses.

Māori artist Emily Karaka joins Dale to talk about her latest exhibition, Rahui, at the Visions Gallery here in Auckland.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board member Lotu Fuli talks about the opening of the Ngāti Ōtara Park Multi-sport Centre over the weekend.

Auckland Writers Festival director Anne O'Brien discusses the importance of the festival to local Aucklanders.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laben gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paakiwaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 