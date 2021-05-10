Specialist Health Insurer Investing In Developing Agile Future Focused Technology

Accuro Health Insurance has announced a major investment into developing a new policy administration system to support innovation, efficiency, and faster, more personalised and digital customer service. Wellington based digital technology solutions provider Optimation will develop the new system alongside Accuro.

“As a not-for-profit cooperative insurer we are focussed on delivering great customer experiences for our Members and ensuring that our processes and technology enable that,” says Accuro CEO, Lance Walker. “This new system will allow us to better support our new and existing members, and future proof us so that adding new products and services and responding to changes in the market is quicker and easier.”

The policy administration system is at the heart of Accuro’s day to day operations, including managing policies, onboarding new members, choosing and changing plans, pricing, processing preapproval and claims, and providing services to members. “One of the real benefits we are targeting is a reduction in manual processes, which limits the ability of our team to focus on added value member servicing, and can impact on processing time and accuracy,” says Walker.

“We have chosen to partner with Optimation as they are a local Kiwi company with excellent resources and track record, and direct experience supporting major projects in insurance, medical and financial industries.”

“We are delighted that Accuro has chosen Optimation to develop their core business system,” says David Norman, General Manager of Optimation New Zealand. “This is a great opportunity for Accuro to reimagine their business with a ‘digital first’ customer experience and make use of modern application development platforms to transform their business.”

Accuro has been a leader in health insurance technology in recent years, including developing New Zealand’s first online quote and application tool and first fully underwritten online instant health cover, for which it won the Innovation of the Year Award at the 2018 Insurance Industry Awards. The insurer has also won plaudits for customer satisfaction, active benefits and use of plain English.

“This new platform will make it easier for Accuro to continue to break new ground on delivering the best health insurance experience and outcomes for New Zealanders,” says Walker. “It will mean we can support more members with even better services into the future.”

