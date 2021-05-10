Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thriving Rangatahi Digital Tool Enables Data-driven Insights To Reduce Youth Experiencing Disadvantage

Monday, 10 May 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone Foundation launches ‘Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer’, an innovative interactive digital tool to enable systemic change in Aotearoa

This week, the Vodafone Foundation is launching a new data-driven tool to help reduce youth disadvantage in Aotearoa and identify areas most in need, via the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer.

This interactive digital tool draws on government data and allows users to gather precise population-level data. The Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer is designed to help guide investment decisions, and to enable organisations to better understand and advocate for young people and to enable systemic change.

Lani Evans, Head of the Vodafone Foundation explains: “Philanthropy is in the midst of a data revolution that could fuel a new wave of innovation and social change. But in order to use data in safe and effective ways, we need to understand how to apply a critical lens and data’s role within our work. We believe the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer can help organisations to identify areas that would particularly benefit from support and help, to enable our young people to rise up and thrive - despite the adversities they face.”

Initial analysis of the first three years of data (2018, 2019, 2020) in the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer has shown five emerging areas of interest.

1) Income inequality is a significant factor in exclusion and disadvantage. One in three young people (35%) who live in areas with high levels of material deprivation, experience exclusion and disadvantage - compared to one in ten (10%) young people living in affluent neighbourhoods.

2) Economic policy decisions can result in long-term, unintended consequences. The districts with the highest rates of exclusion and disadvantage are Kawerau (47%), Wairoa (39%) and Ruapehu (39%) – communities that have seen the closing of primary industries following economic policy changes.

3) Education matters. Fewer than 1% of excluded and disadvantaged young people go on to complete tertiary study in their early twenties.

4) Safety is critical. Data shows 42% of excluded and disadvantaged young people have been present during family violence call outs, compared to fewer than 1% of the non-excluded and disadvantaged population.

5) Structural inequalities underpin exclusion and disadvantage. Data shows 42% of rangatahi Māori are excluded and disadvantaged, compared to 17% of Pākehā.

Juliet Jones, Chair of the Vodafone Foundation, explains: “We have been developing the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer over the past few years, and hope this robust tool will help to make a significant difference in identifying where organisations and government agencies can direct their efforts to create lasting and systemic change. Vodafone New Zealand, for example, will use the information in this tool to help guide our connectivity investments.

The tool is a taonga the Vodafone Foundation is sharing with other organisations that are working to create better outcomes for rangatahi, they just need to register their interest and intend to use it in a way that benefits Aotearoa as a whole.

“Users can explore, for example, how young people living in Invercargill are faring in areas like education, health, housing, income, and employment. It can also tell us how often these rangatahi are interacting with protective services or the justice system; how they perceive their own level of wellbeing, their cultural identity, and their level of social connectedness.”

Reflecting the commitment of the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation to Te Tirti o Waitangi, a Kaitiaki co-chair role will be established to enable the governance of the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer.

Evans adds: “We’ve developed a co-chair model as a pragmatic way to demonstrate our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and to include diversity of knowledge, cultural expertise, and professional expertise. We hope it will facilitate both an internal and external perspective, and smooths the transition of this mahi from a Vodafone Foundation project to a piece of work held by the community, for the benefit of the community.

“We have a goal at the Vodafone Foundation to halve the number of disadvantaged youth in Aotearoa by 2027, but we can’t do it alone. We hope this data-driven tool will help other organisations with their mahi also, so that together we can create long-lasting change for the generations to come.”

The Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer will be launched at an event at Parliament on Tuesday 11 May, where Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Social Development, will be joined by Jason Paris, CEO of Vodafone New Zealand, and the Vodafone Foundation team and Board.

More information about the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer can be found online, including a form to request access to the tool: https://foundation.vodafone.co.nz/thriving-rangatahi-population-explorer/

For more information about Vodafone NZ’s community initiatives, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/community or https://foundation.vodafone.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 