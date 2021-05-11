Christchurch, A New Era Of Cinema Is Coming. Its Name? Silky Otter.

Cantabrians will be amongst the first Kiwis to enjoy a new era of cinema when locally owned and operated Silky Otter Cinemas opens its doors at The Landing in Wigram this July.

Promising modernised, immersive viewing, Silky Otter brings together the best of the mainstream multiplexes and the best of the boutique arthouses, delivering the optimal moviegoing experience.

Created by a team with more than 30 years’ experience in the entertainment industry, Silky Otter was born out of their shared love of movies and their desire to preserve the magic of the big screen.

“It’s not enough for us to just offer a superior version of what is currently available. Our goal is to permanently change the game,” says Silky Otter Chief Executive Officer Neil Lambert.

“We really wanted to give people a reason to get out of the house, come to the movies and enjoy them the way they are meant to be seen, and we really believe we’ve done that with Silky Otter.”

Featuring premium premises, superior technology, no ads and unmatched customer service, Silky Otter will be home to a wide range of content - from blockbusters to arthouse, and everything in between, there will truly be something for everyone.

Born and bred in Canterbury, Neil is excited to return to his home town with a passion project that has been 15 years in the making.

“We’ve created something really special, and I can’t wait to share it with the people of Christchurch.”

And Christchurch cinemagoers will get the Silky Otter treatment just in time for an impressive line-up of long-awaited Hollywood releases including Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Jungle Cruise, The Suicide Squad, Respect, BIOS and Free Guy.

Silky Otter Wigram opens July 2021, with a site in Richmond, Nelson set to open later this year and a site in Queenstown opening in 2022.

