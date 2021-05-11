Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch, A New Era Of Cinema Is Coming. Its Name? Silky Otter.

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Silky Otter Cinemas

Cantabrians will be amongst the first Kiwis to enjoy a new era of cinema when locally owned and operated Silky Otter Cinemas opens its doors at The Landing in Wigram this July.

Promising modernised, immersive viewing, Silky Otter brings together the best of the mainstream multiplexes and the best of the boutique arthouses, delivering the optimal moviegoing experience.

Created by a team with more than 30 years’ experience in the entertainment industry, Silky Otter was born out of their shared love of movies and their desire to preserve the magic of the big screen.

“It’s not enough for us to just offer a superior version of what is currently available. Our goal is to permanently change the game,” says Silky Otter Chief Executive Officer Neil Lambert.

“We really wanted to give people a reason to get out of the house, come to the movies and enjoy them the way they are meant to be seen, and we really believe we’ve done that with Silky Otter.”

Featuring premium premises, superior technology, no ads and unmatched customer service, Silky Otter will be home to a wide range of content - from blockbusters to arthouse, and everything in between, there will truly be something for everyone.

Born and bred in Canterbury, Neil is excited to return to his home town with a passion project that has been 15 years in the making.

“We’ve created something really special, and I can’t wait to share it with the people of Christchurch.”

And Christchurch cinemagoers will get the Silky Otter treatment just in time for an impressive line-up of long-awaited Hollywood releases including Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Jungle Cruise, The Suicide Squad, Respect, BIOS and Free Guy.

Silky Otter Wigram opens July 2021, with a site in Richmond, Nelson set to open later this year and a site in Queenstown opening in 2022.

***

For any media enquiries, please contact:

Brooke Hawe | Brooke.Hawe@387entertainment.co.nz | +64 21 240 1713

About Silky Otter Cinemas

Silky Otter Cinemas is a New Zealand owned and operated cinema company designed to change the way audiences enjoy movies. As a team of highly experienced industry veterans driven by a shared love of film, their goal is to deliver an elevated and modernised cinema experience that all Kiwis deserve, every time.

Follow Silky Otter on:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

www.silkyotter.co.nz/wigram

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Silky Otter Cinemas on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

Westpac: Announces Strong Financial Result

Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) [i] says a strong half-year financial result has been driven by better than expected economic conditions. Chief Executive David McLean said while the global COVID-19 pandemic was far from over, the financial effect on ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 