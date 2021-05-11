Winning Instant Kiwi Ticket From Mum A ‘tough Act To Follow’

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 1:46 pm
While many mums were unwrapping chocolates and handmade gifts this Mother’s Day, a Hamilton woman received the Mother’s Day gift of a lifetime when she scratched her way to a new car on an Instant Kiwi ticket she received as a Mother’s Day gift.

The win is extra special as the woman received the $5 Pick Your Suzuki Instant Kiwi as a Mother’s Day gift from her own mum.

“Mum gave me the scratchie for Mother’s Day, but I was a bit naughty and scratched it a few days early,” said the woman.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I had a winning ticket in my hand. I called Mum right away to tell her that she had just given me the best Mother’s Day present ever – a brand new car! She was just as excited as I was,” laughed the woman.

The woman said the win couldn’t have come at a better time, as her car was crashed into while parked a few weeks earlier and had been written off.

“Winning a new car feels like a dream. I keep thinking this can’t be real – after all that we’ve been through with my other car,” said the woman.

After taking the winning Instant Kiwi into her local Lotto shop and claiming her prize, the woman then faced a big decision.

“I spent all day on Saturday thinking, ‘what can I possibly get mum for Mother’s Day that will top that?’ After all, winning a brand-new Suzuki on an Instant Kiwi ticket is a pretty tough act to follow!”

“I thought I’d better return the favour, so I picked her up an Instant Kiwi as well. While I’ve been crossing my fingers that some of the good luck has rubbed off on her scratchie, she told me she hasn’t even played it yet. I guess we will wait and see,” laughed the woman.

The winning $5 Pick Your Suzuki Instant Kiwi ticket was sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton.

Six top prizes have currently been won on the $5 Pick Your Suzuki Instant Kiwi ticket, with fourteen top prizes remaining. The top prize winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Countdown Stratford Stratford 
Countdown Waikiwi Invercargill 
New World New Plymouth New Plymouth 
Pak N Save Kilbirnie Wellington 
Countdown Upper Hutt Upper Hutt 
Countdown Dinsdale Hamilton

