Anndion Lodge – New Travel Bubble Offers Businesses A Glimmer Of Hope

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:10 am
As the travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia has finally opened, those who often travel across the Tasman for work can do so once again. Previously, hundreds of workers would freely travel between the two countries on a frequent basis, servicing clients on both sides of the ditch.

Covid-19 shut all of that down for a while, forcing workers who usually travel for work to use video conferencing calls and emails to complete their usual workload. There is no replacement, however, for face-to-face interaction, which is why so many businesses were excited about the news of the borders reopening between NZ and Australia.

However, the border closure didn’t only affect those that travel for work. It also affected people who travel for pleasure or those who had family living across the Tasman. People can now make plans to visit friends and family they haven’t been able to see for over a year.

The reopening of the border has been good news for many tourism small businesses as well, who have suffered greatly from the lack of visitors into New Zealand. Finally, our economy is starting to get back up and running. Companies such as those offering work accommodation, tourism ventures, and restaurants in travel destinations can hopefully now look forward to the most profitable quarter they’ve had in a long time.

Despite the imminent approach of winter, many people are still choosing to take holidays in the upcoming months after so long of being stuck in one country. This has the potential to provide an influx of tourists to restaurants and activities that are usually empty during the winter months. Hopefully, business this winter will generate the profits needed to push companies otherwise on the verge of closing into the clear.

